Evasive Motorsports / ENEOS Oil Honda S2000RS headed to 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Always excited to test its products at the highest level, ENEOS will again join brand ambassadors Dai Yoshihara and Evasive Motorsports at the annual Race To The Clouds. The legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) takes the team to the 14,115ft summit, tackling 156 challenging turns over the 12.42-mile course.

Previous attempts saw the team claim the 2020 Unlimited Class win with its 900hp ENEOS Racing / Evasive Motorsports Toyota 86. It then set the fastest time for an EV in 2022 with the Turn 14 Distribution / Yokohama Tire / ENEOS / Evasive Motorsports Tesla Model 3 Pikes Peak.

Constantly seeking new challenges, the team is returning to Colorado this year with the Evasive Motorsports / ENEOS Oil Honda S2000RS. It’s the racing sibling of the team’s recently announced Honda S2000R resto-mod and is based on a 2004 S2000. It was selected because the company has extensive experience racing and tuning the sports car, becoming very familiar with its attributes and strengths.

As part of the team's development program, the S2000RS was campaigned in Time Attack races during the 2022 season, where it showed impressive potential. Among its key attributes are nimble handling, thanks to the combination of a lightweight chassis, premium suspension components and high-speed downforce. The Honda also has a healthy power to weight ratio, thanks to its heavily modified Honda F20 four-cylinder motor developing 650hp in a vehicle weighing 2400 lb.

POWER

To catapult the Evasive Motorsports / ENEOS Oil Honda S2000RS up Pikes Peak, the F20 engine capacity has been increased from 2.0 to 2.4 liters with a 12.5:1 high-compression Toda Racing bore and stroke kit utilizing 87.5mm pistons, I-beam chrome moly fully floating connecting rods, and a 99mm dynamically balanced crankshaft. To help the enlarged engine breathe at altitude, it has a big-valve Toda cylinder head with sports camshafts, Bosch throttle body and RZCrew billet intake manifold ingesting pressurized air from the HKS GT6290 ball-bearing turbocharger.

Just like all its previous Pikes Peak attempts, Evasive Motorsports is again using ENEOS Racing 0W-50 synthetic lubricants, which provide superior performance at higher temperatures while protecting critical engine components. And although the previous Tesla Model 3 racer didn’t require engine oil, the car did help to develop the new line of advanced ENEOS EV Fluids that contributed to lower friction and superior cooling.

With the engine developing 650hp, the team wanted to evolve the two-seat sports car’s handling by widening the track and improving the aerodynamic downforce. These goals were achieved with a Voltex Circuit Version 3 aero body kit from Japan, which was supplemented by a high-downforce front splitter and rear wing. A carbon fiber Mugen hardtop was also installed to smooth the airflow over the cockpit.

In addition to the aero properties, the body modifications improved engine cooling and allowed the team to widen the Honda’s footprint, squeezing 280/650 R18 Yokohama A005 racing slicks under the wider fenders on 18x11” Titan 7 T-P5 forged racing wheels. The team also spent months dialing-in the handling with KW suspension, StopTech brakes and a new Bosch ABS system.

A major addition for 2023 is the OS Giken OS-7 sequential transmission with Hollinger pneumatic shifter kit. It provides paddle shifts, allowing Dai to keep his hands on the wheel in the 156 turns. An IP 8.8 differential kit with OS Giken limited-slip internals helps to maximize cornering traction.

“We’re extremely optimistic about our chances this year,” said Mike Chang, CEO at Evasive Motorsports. “With years of experience working on the S2000 chassis and the intensive development we put into both our S2000R project and now the S2000RS for Pikes Peak, we’ve set our sights on the Open Class. We’d love to be the first Japanese tuner car to finish under 10min because it’s never been done before. Of course, there are so many things that can go wrong under the pressure of competition, but we feel the 2023 race presents another opportunity to bring home the silverware!”

DAI YOSHIHARA

Best known for his highly successful Formula DRIFT career, during which he claimed the 2011 PRO Championship title, the Japanese driver is remarkably adaptable behind the wheel. Currently participating in the TC America racing series in a Honda Civic Type R, Dai also has extensive experience in Time Attack, GT racing, driver training and more.

The 101st running of the PPIHC will mark Dai’s fifth Race To The Clouds. His first was in 2019 at the wheel of the ENEOS Racing / Evasive Motorsports Toyota 86. A differential problem ended his aspirations, but he returned to claim the Unlimited Class win the following year. In 2021, the team switched to the Turn 14 Distribution / Yokohama Tire / ENEOS / Evasive Motorsports Tesla Model 3 Pikes Peak. The electric power delivery and handling balance demanded a new driving style, and while electrical gremlins scuppered his 2021 ambitions, the team’s efforts were rewarded last year with the fastest climb set by an EV, helped by a wet track.

“We’ve had mixed fortunes at Pikes Peak but I feel we have a real chance for a good result this year,” Dai told us. “We’re competing against a lot of fast cars in the Open Class with a 2004 Honda four-cylinder, but I feel really comfortable in the Evasive Motorsports / ENEOS Oil Honda S2000RS. It’s faster than our previous cars and the handling is excellent. The stock S2000 is one of the best handling Japanese sports cars and Evasive has enhanced it with top components, so we’re hoping for a sub-10min time this year – ideally close to 9:50. However, you never know what the weather will do, so it's always a lottery. We’re taking Yokohama slicks and rain tires to ensure we’re prepared, as long as it doesn’t snow!”

The 101st running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place on June 25. The Evasive Motorsports / ENEOS Oil Honda S2000RS will also participate in the Pikes Peak Fan Fest, which takes place in downtown Colorado Springs on June 23 from 5-9PM. The team will be meeting fans and handing out swag.

SPECIFICATIONS

EVASIVE MOTORSPORTS / ENEOS OIL HONDA S2000RS

Engine: F20 four-cylinder, bored and stroked to 2.4-liters with 12.5:1 high-compression Toda Racing bore and stroke kit utilizing 87.5mm pistons, I-beam chrome moly, fully floating connecting rods and bearings, 99mm dynamically balanced crankshaft, big-valve Toda cylinder head with uprated springs, Beryllium seats and Toda camshafts, HKS GT6290 ball-bearing turbocharger, MoTeC M150 engine management, Origin Fab exhaust manifold, EVS Tuning side-exit exhaust, Bosch throttle body, RZCrew billet intake manifold, ENEOS Racing 0W-50 high-performance synthetic motor oil

Transmission: OS Giken OS-7 sequential unit, Hollinger pneumatic shifter kit, IP 8.8 differential kit with OS Giken limited-slip diff internals

Chassis: KW three-way dampers, Wisefab spherical arms, subframe reinforcement, AST air jack system

Brakes: StopTech six-piston front calipers and 14” rotors, four-piston rear calipers and 12.9” rotors, CSG brake pads, Bosch Motorsports ABS

Wheels & Tires: 18x11” Titan 7 T-P5 forged racing wheels, 280/650 R18 Yokohama A005 racing slicks

Exterior: Voltex Circuit Version 3 aero body kit with high-downforce front splitter and rear wing, Mugen carbon fiber hardtop

Interior: MoTeC C127 dashboard display and Power Distribution Module, Bride seats, Sparco harnesses