Moffitt, Machavern, TA2 Newcomer Kvapil Look To Conquer Mid-Ohio

Your general thoughts about heading to Mid-Ohio coming off your first podium of the season at Detroit? “This is a track we’re going to with TA2 where I’ve actually run a race. I finished third in an ARCA car two years ago for David Gilliland Racing – Ty Gibbs won and Austin Hill finished second. The biggest thing for me, like it is at a lot of these places, even though I’d gotten some laps at certain tracks – like at Lime Rock, I ran a Miata, so I knew where the corners were but I didn’t really know how aggressive you could be with a TA2 car – it’s been baby steps. For me at Mid-Ohio, I drove something heavier with more horsepower, so that gives me kind of a good baseline to start for how aggressive you can be on certain parts of the racetrack. I know we’ll be a lot faster in the TA2 car because we weigh about 600 or 700 pounds less.” What do you remember about the track from your ARCA race there in 2021? “I enjoyed Mid-Ohio a lot because it has a little bit of everything. It has the high-speed stuff – turn one was a really high-speed corner, you shift down from fourth to third and then you’re right back in the gas. And then the braking zones are really good, a lot of good ones for passing. Up the hill into turn two and then back down the hill into turn four was a good place. (Turns) five, six and seven where you go up the hill and then back down to the right is really on edge, slow, technical – you have to put your car in the right place because if you don’t, you’re going to be way out.” With everything Mid-Ohio throws at you, would you consider it one of the more demanding tracks you’ve visited? “I would say it’s a pretty demanding track, mentally. You really don’t have time to take a break. I know we have the long straightaway, but you’ve really got to be on your game, hitting your marks every lap. I remember that place being really line-sensitive, and if you’re off just a little bit, it made a big difference on the stopwatch. So I think it’s going to be big to hit all your marks and know where you’re at the whole time. I think it’s back to the traditional road courses we were at in the early part of the year. You’ve got your slow, technical stuff where you need to be turning well, and you’ve got your fast, high-speed stuff, and you’ve got to be good in the braking zones. Another thing about the track is all the runoff area – there are not a whole lot of things you’re going to hit. So if you do have an off, it’s not like the whole weekend’s done like it would be at a place like Detroit if you have an off.” What areas of your road-course racecraft do you feel you need to work on as you approach the halfway point of the season? “I think that, for me, some key points that I need to work on is our short-run speed. The fire-off qualifying stuff, it seems like every week we have a better car than we qualify and then, once we start racing, we pass four or five cars and the leaders have opened up a gap. So if I can work on getting a little bit more in those first two or three laps and working on that short-run speed, it’ll put us in a better position at the end of the race.” Do you feel like the runner-up finish at Detroit signals something of a turning point to your rookie TA2 season? “Our most well-executed race was the Sunday race at Detroit. On my part and everyone’s part, I felt like we were just solid all weekend. Really, we weren’t a second-place car or a driver that day, but we ended up just staying out of trouble, which is like 90 percent of these races. So for me to be able to put the whole weekend together – I think the confidence is there, I know I can run up front in these deals, but I just need to get more out of the car in the short-run speed and stay out of trouble. Saturday at Detroit, I felt like we were going to have a really, really good day, too. I was passing cars and moving forward, but then I got into the wall a little bit and cut that left-front tire.”