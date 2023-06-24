Moffitt, Machavern, TA2 Newcomer Kvapil Look To Conquer Mid-Ohio

|
Six races into his rookie season on the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 Series tour, Thad Moffitt scored his first podium finish three weekends ago on the downtown streets of Detroit. The driver of the No. 43 Safety-Kleen/Victory Impact Chevrolet Camaro for TeamSLR and his fulltime teammate Dillon Machavern, who scored his first top-five of the season in the Motor City, hope to keep the momentum going in Sunday’s round seven of the 2023 campaign, the 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.
Moffitt is hoping his second-place finish in the second race of the Saturday-Sunday TA2 doubleheader at Detroit is the launching point for a solid second half of his inaugural season competing in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.
He and Machavern will be joined for the first time by 20-year-old Carson Kvapil in the three-car TeamSLR entry for Sunday’s 45-lap, 70-minute race on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio circuit, set for a 12:40 p.m. EDT start.
For the first time in his rookie TA2 season, Moffitt will be competing at a track where he’s raced before. In June 2021, he qualified ninth and finished third in the ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio, driving a David Gilliland Racing entry. The 22-year-old grandson of racing legend Richard Petty is hoping to benefit from the lessons learned that weekend to keep his steady progress in TeamSLR TA2 M1 Racecars equipment progressing at an accelerated rate. He arrives at Mid-Ohio 11th in the driver standings.
Machavern, driver of the No. 17 Heritage Automotive/Unifirst SLR-M1 Racecars entry, returns to the Mid-Ohio circuit he’s visited on numerous occasions with the TA2 series, as well as IMSA competition. He finished fourth and fifth in the 2015 and 2016 TA2 races, respectively, and posted a sixth-place finish in IMSA’s GTD class with co-driver Bill Auberlen in 2018. The 27-year-old from Charlotte, Vermont, arrives at Mid-Ohio eighth in the driver standings.
Kvapil, the son of 2003 NASCAR Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, will be making his first career TA2 start in the No. 8 SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro looking to begin developing his road-course racecraft in earnest. He cut his racing teeth on dirt short tracks and most recently has become a frontrunner on the CARS Tour for Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks. The current driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team has won three of the seven Late Model Stock races so far this season and sits atop the driver standings. After this weekend, he’s set to return to TeamSLR for round eight July 9 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
As with all races this season, Sunday’s event at Mid-Ohio will be streamed live on the Trans Am and SpeedTour channels on YouTube. And Trans Am’s new TV partner this year, MAVTV, will rebroadcast it in a one-hour package Thursday, June 29, at 8 p.m. EDT.
|
Dillon Machavern, Driver, No. 17 Heritage Automotive/Unifirst/SLR-M1 Racecars Entry:
|
Thad Moffitt, Driver, No. 43 Safety-Kleen/Victory Impact Chevrolet Camaro:
|
Your general thoughts about heading to Mid-Ohio coming off your first podium of the season at Detroit?
“This is a track we’re going to with TA2 where I’ve actually run a race. I finished third in an ARCA car two years ago for David Gilliland Racing – Ty Gibbs won and Austin Hill finished second. The biggest thing for me, like it is at a lot of these places, even though I’d gotten some laps at certain tracks – like at Lime Rock, I ran a Miata, so I knew where the corners were but I didn’t really know how aggressive you could be with a TA2 car – it’s been baby steps. For me at Mid-Ohio, I drove something heavier with more horsepower, so that gives me kind of a good baseline to start for how aggressive you can be on certain parts of the racetrack. I know we’ll be a lot faster in the TA2 car because we weigh about 600 or 700 pounds less.”
What do you remember about the track from your ARCA race there in 2021?
“I enjoyed Mid-Ohio a lot because it has a little bit of everything. It has the high-speed stuff – turn one was a really high-speed corner, you shift down from fourth to third and then you’re right back in the gas. And then the braking zones are really good, a lot of good ones for passing. Up the hill into turn two and then back down the hill into turn four was a good place. (Turns) five, six and seven where you go up the hill and then back down to the right is really on edge, slow, technical – you have to put your car in the right place because if you don’t, you’re going to be way out.”
With everything Mid-Ohio throws at you, would you consider it one of the more demanding tracks you’ve visited?
“I would say it’s a pretty demanding track, mentally. You really don’t have time to take a break. I know we have the long straightaway, but you’ve really got to be on your game, hitting your marks every lap. I remember that place being really line-sensitive, and if you’re off just a little bit, it made a big difference on the stopwatch. So I think it’s going to be big to hit all your marks and know where you’re at the whole time. I think it’s back to the traditional road courses we were at in the early part of the year. You’ve got your slow, technical stuff where you need to be turning well, and you’ve got your fast, high-speed stuff, and you’ve got to be good in the braking zones. Another thing about the track is all the runoff area –
there are not a whole lot of things you’re going to hit. So if you do have an off, it’s not like the whole weekend’s done like it would be at a place like Detroit if you have an off.”
What areas of your road-course racecraft do you feel you need to work on as you approach the halfway point of the season?
“I think that, for me, some key points that I need to work on is our short-run speed. The fire-off qualifying stuff, it seems like every week we have a better car than we qualify and then, once we start racing, we pass four or five cars and the leaders have opened up a gap. So if I can work on getting a little bit more in those first two or three laps and working on that short-run speed, it’ll put us in a better position at the end of the race.”
Do you feel like the runner-up finish at Detroit signals something of a turning point to your rookie TA2 season?
“Our most well-executed race was the Sunday race at Detroit. On my part and everyone’s part, I felt like we were just solid all weekend. Really, we weren’t a second-place car or a driver that day, but we ended up just staying out of trouble, which is like 90 percent of these races. So for me to be able to put the whole weekend together – I think the confidence is there, I know I can run up front in these deals, but I just need to get more out of the car in the short-run speed and stay out of trouble. Saturday at Detroit, I felt like we were going to have a really, really good day, too. I was passing cars and moving forward, but then I got into the wall a little bit and cut that left-front tire.”
|
Carson Kvapil, Driver, No. 8 SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro: