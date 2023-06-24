Saturday, Jun 24

Formula E: The States Driving This Eco-Friendly Motorsport

Racing News
Saturday, Jun 24 22
Formula E: The States Driving This Eco-Friendly Motorsport
As a concept that embraces both sustainability and innovation, Formula E and its electric powered racing have been gaining popularity in the U.S. The motorsport's unique appeal lies in its environmentally conscious model, city-centered street circuits, and fan engagement through features like 'Fanboost' and 'Attack Mode.' 
 
While sports betting is commonly associated with established motorsports like Formula 1 and NASCAR, Formula E has provided a new avenue for enthusiasts. In terms of popularity, Formula E still has ground to cover compared to Nascar and Formula 1, with approximately 21,000 monthly Google searches in the US compared to 1.2 million for Nascar and 434,000 for Formula 1.
 
With Saturday’s Formula E race in Portland almost here, Gambling.com analyzed U.S. search data to see which states have shown the most interest (per capita) in this motorsport in the past year. Which places are the top candidates to host the next Formula E race on U.S. soil?
 
Unsurprisingly Oregon, the state containing the city hosting the upcoming Formula E race (Portland), has shown the most interest in this electricity powered racing - which translates to a Google Search Score of 100 out of 100. However it is unlikely (but not impossible) that the next race will be in the same state, given all of the other U.S locations have to choose from.
 
New York is ranked #2 when it comes to Formula E interest in the past year. This is the first year since 2017 the ePrix track in the city will not host an annual race. It would be no surprise to see an event return to the Big Apple in the future.
 
In #3 for Formula E interest is Washington, with a Google Search Score of 53 out of 100. Despite never hosting any events, this data suggests that the Evergreen State would be a great location for a future race - with a city such as Seattle a prime candidate.
 
Massachusetts (48) and New Jersey (49) are in #4 & #5, respectively, meaning all of the Top 5 most interested states are either on the East or West coast.


  • Gambling.com calculated which states are the most interested in Formula E.
  • They used Google Trends to measure nationwide interest in the phrase ‘Formula E’, and then broke this down by state to see where the term is looked up the most.
  • All data was collected and correct on 06/23/2023.
 
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Gray Leadbetter Returns to Crandon with Pro Spec Points Lead USA and Germany battle for lead in Formula E World Championship »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.