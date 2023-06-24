Formula E: The States Driving This Eco-Friendly Motorsport

As a concept that embraces both sustainability and innovation, Formula E and its electric powered racing have been gaining popularity in the U.S. The motorsport's unique appeal lies in its environmentally conscious model, city-centered street circuits, and fan engagement through features like 'Fanboost' and 'Attack Mode.'

While sports betting is commonly associated with established motorsports like Formula 1 and NASCAR, Formula E has provided a new avenue for enthusiasts. In terms of popularity, Formula E still has ground to cover compared to Nascar and Formula 1, with approximately 21,000 monthly Google searches in the US compared to 1.2 million for Nascar and 434,000 for Formula 1.

states have shown the most interest (per capita) in this motorsport in the past year. With Saturday's Formula E race in Portland almost here, Gambling.com analyzed U.S. search data to see which places are the top candidates to host the next Formula E race on U.S. soil?