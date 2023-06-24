Era Motorsport Ready for Sahlen's Six Hours at the Glen

The IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship takes teams to their third endurance race of the season with the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, and LMP2 team Era Motorsport is ready to impress in the fourth race of the season.

Season-long drivers Ryan Dalziel and Dwight Merriman will once again be joined by Indy NXT driver Christian Rasmussen who is joining the team in endurance races for the 2023 season.

The Era Motorsport team is hungry for their first win of the season after bad luck striking at every round so far this year ruining otherwise impressive drives.

Most recently at Laguna Seca the No. 18 Era Motorsport car was spun by a competitor as Ryan Dalziel was passing for the lead with less than 30 minutes to go in the race.

A total of 57 cars will be taking the green flag at Watkins Glen International on Sunday June 25 at 10:30 am, with nine cars competing in the LMP2 class.

"I'm very excited for Six Hours of the Glen!" said Dalziel. "When we were here a few weeks ago testing we had some incredible pace, and I'm excited to see how that plays out for us for the race weekend."

"The ever-growing LMP2 field makes things harder for us, but at the same time more exciting as we know it's a great class that always provides some of the best racing.”

Rasmussen is also looking forward to a competitive weekend after promising test sessions.

"I'm pumped to be back in the LMP2 car with Era Motorsport," he said. "I think we showed promising pace at the test we did back in May. I think if we can carry that into the race weekend we are in for a good weekend of racing."

Event Schedule | All Times Pacific

Friday, June 23

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM: Practice 1

Saturday, June 24

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: Practice 2

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Autograph Session

1:45 PM – 2:00 PM: LMP2 Qualifying

Sunday, June 25

8:00 AM – 8:20 AM: Warm-Up

9:35 AM – 10:20 AM: Open Grid Fan Walk

10:40 AM – 4:40 PM: Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen

How to Watch

Racing coverage for the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen will reside on Peacock, where the race will be shown from flag-to-flag, and USA, which will cover the race from 2:00 PM onward.

International coverage varies from country to country, but most regions will be able to watch the race live at IMSA.com/TVLive. A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

Fans can follow Era Motorsport on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, and Instagram for live updates and behind-the-scenes action.