Keegan Kincaid Returns Home to Crandon for Brush Run

Championship Off-Road Pro 2 driver Keegan Kincaid will take on his first of two home events for the 2023 season this weekend as the series takes on the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon International Raceway. The driver of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel truck put his all-new machine through its paces in race action for the first time at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway two weekends ago, and will look to build momentum in front of his hometown crowd in the Brush Run.

“I can’t wait to get back on track in front of family and friends this weekend at Crandon!” said Kincaid. “We didn’t get the results we were hoping for in Antigo, but the new truck is amazingly fast and capable of much more than the standings show. We’re going to have an incredible shot at putting it on the box for the first time this weekend, and I think the fans on hand are going to get quite a show!”