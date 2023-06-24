Saturday, Jun 24

Keegan Kincaid Returns Home to Crandon for Brush Run

Championship Off-Road Pro 2 driver Keegan Kincaid will take on his first of two home events for the 2023 season this weekend as the series takes on the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon International Raceway. The driver of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel truck put his all-new machine through its paces in race action for the first time at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway two weekends ago, and will look to build momentum in front of his hometown crowd in the Brush Run.
 
“I can’t wait to get back on track in front of family and friends this weekend at Crandon!” said Kincaid. “We didn’t get the results we were hoping for in Antigo, but the new truck is amazingly fast and capable of much more than the standings show. We’re going to have an incredible shot at putting it on the box for the first time this weekend, and I think the fans on hand are going to get quite a show!”
 
Last year’s Crandon visits saw Kincaid hold his own against a tough Pro 2 field, with three top-fives across five races in June’s Brush Run and September’s World Championship and World Cup races. While a best finish of third in the Pro 2 World Cup race showed plenty of competitiveness, he’ll look to return to the top of the box at a track where he’s won many times before across multiple classes—including twice in the Forest County Potawatomi Cup Race, the annual battle between Pro 4 and Pro 2 trucks that closes out the weekend.
 
Kincaid will race on Saturday at 5:45PM and Sunday at 11:30AM for Championship Off-Road points before taking part in the 30th Annual Forest County Potawatomi Cup Race on Sunday at 6:15PM. He’ll also be on hand for the all-series Pro 4 and Pro 2 driver autograph session on Saturday at 2:30PM. As always, FloRacing will carry the action live all weekend long.
 
Tickets to watch Keegan Kincaid compete in this weekend's Championship Off-Road Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon International Raceway can be purchased here. Following the Brush Run, Kincaid will head to Minnesota and ERX Motor Park for the ERX Off-Road National on July 14-15.
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Langlade Ford, Fox Shocks, CBR, Ehren PSP, Roush Performance Products, and Impact. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on FacebookYouTube, and Instagram.
