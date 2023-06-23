Western Midget Racing Aims for Howard Kaeding Classic With Strong Purse

Western Midget Racing returns to Ocean Speedway on July 14 and 15 with two days of action as part of the 13th annual Howard Kaeding Classic in Watsonville. 360 Sprint Cars highlight Friday’s program while the NARC 410 Sprint Cars race on Saturday night.

Western Midget Racing will offer an increased purse of $500 to win Friday’s competition while Saturday will pay $1000 to win, $750 for second, $500 for third, and $350 for fourth.

Drivers from Friday’s feature will also lock in for Saturday’s feature. If WMR stages two heat races on Friday, the top eight drivers from the A-Feature will transfer automatically into a fast heat race on Saturday. If there are enough entries for three heat races on Friday, just the top-six in the feature will make the fast heat on Saturday. An invert will be drawn by Friday’s winner to set the invert for Saturday’s fast heat.

The results of Saturday’s fast heat will set the starting lineup for Saturday’s $1000 to win feature, with the remaining field set by the other heat race finishes.

Blake Bower of Brentwood has won both 2023 Ocean Speedway WMR features and will have a target on his back with 11 total Watsonville triumphs. Santa Cruz’s Logan Mitchell leads the championship after six rounds and looks to keep the lead at his home race track. Bryant Bell of Oakley leads the series with three victories this year. Bower has two wins and Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. won the $1,000 Wagsdash feature at Ventura Raceway on Saturday night.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway – Winner: Bryant Bell

5.12 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

5.13 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.9 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

6.10 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* - Winner: Drake Edwards

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Antioch Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway





WMR PR