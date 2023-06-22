After Placing Second in Cls Race at Ventura, Jeff Dyer Heads to Bakersfield for Usac/Cra Race

After a second-place finish in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series/POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars “Best of the West” race last weekend at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway, Jeff Dyer will trade in his lightning sprint for his 410 USAC/CRA Sprint Car for Saturday’s race at the Bakersfield Speedway. It will be Dyer’s 4th USAC race of 2023.

Last Saturday, with a good crowd looking on at the Wagsdash, Dyer was joined by his 16-year-old son Seth at the track located on the beach in Ventura. Of the 13 cars on hand for the race on the 1/5 mile oval, Jeff, a Highway Patrol Officer when he is away from the track, turned in the fifth fastest time at 13.071 in qualifying. Seth, a high school student when he is not racing, turned in the seventh-best lap at 13.266.

The father and son duo, one of two in the race, was matched against each other in the first eight-lap heat. Seth was on the pole and Jeff was alongside on the outside of the front row. Seth led the race until his dad stole the top spot from him in turn two on the second lap. From that point on, Jeff held on to win by a comfortable margin. It was his series-leading third heat race win of the year. Seth placed fourth.

For the 25-lap main, Jeff was on the inside of the second row. Seth was two rows behind in seventh. Jeff was third at the start and stayed there until lap five when he moved up one spot to second. By that time, the leader was gone and Jeff was forced to settle for a second-place finish in the race that went green to checkers with no interruption. After an early race tangle, Seth managed to bring his #4JR home in eighth.

“It wasn’t a terrible track, but track position (on the start) was really the key there,” Dyer said. “With him (5-time series champion Bobby Michnowicz) starting on the front row, it was hard. I went up top a couple times and actually made it work for a little while but then it kind of went away. We were too even. Without any cautions, it was going to be practically impossible to catch him. If we would have had a caution it may have been a different story but who knows? His car is just as good as mine.”

In nine lightning starts this year, Jeff has two wins, four top-five finishes and he has finished in the top 10 six times. Likewise, Seth has also appeared in nine lightning races this year. He has one top-five and six top-10s.

Jeff maintained his third-place position in both the CLS series and the “Best of the West.” In the POWRi Southwest standings, he has moved into the second-place spot. Seth is sixth in the CLS point war, seventh in “Best of the West” and fourth in POWRi. After only one race in the CLS/Bay Cities Racing Association “Civil War,” Jeff leads the points and Seth is 10th.

Saturday at the “Richie McGowan Memorial at Bakersfield, Dyer will be back in the yellow #39 Dyer Motorsports/Cal Smith sprint car. For the first time in nearly a year, the team will have its #1 engine, formerly used by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, in the car. Last year he steered the car to a 14th-place finish in the USAC/CRA race at the “Okie Bowl” on May 14th. He has already been to Bakersfield two times in 2023 in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series and has recorded a win and a third-place finish.

Spectator gates at Bakersfield will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over and military with a proper id get in for $25.00. Kids 6-12 are $15.00 and children 5 and under are free. Parking is free. The track is located at 5001 North Chester Ext. Ave., Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373.

As pictured, the new Dyer Motorsports team shirts are now available. You can pick one up in the pits after the races or you can order via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2023 season.

Jeff would like to thank the following for making the 2023 racing campaign possible in the #4 and 4Jr Lightning Sprint Cars. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners helped put him on the track.

If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2023, call (760) 550-7237 or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dyer Motorsports PR