Redbud 400 Up Next for ASA STARS National Tour

One of pavement Super Late Model racing’s crown jewel events is next on the schedule for the ASA STARS National Tour.

The 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 – one of the longest-running annual events in short track racing, is set for Saturday, July 15 at Anderson Speedway. The 2023 version will mark the return of the iconic ASA brand to the Redbud 400 for the first time since 1999, with the ASA STARS National Tour set to sanction the 400-lap, 100-mile race.

“We’re very excited to welcome the ASA Brand back to Anderson Speedway,” commented Rick Dawson, President of Anderson Speedway. “Along with the Lucas Oil Little 500 Sprint Car race on Memorial Day Weekend, the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 is a historic annual event for the track and the city of Anderson, Indiana.”

“The Redbud 400 began one year before ASA was founded,” Dawson revealed. Dawson purchased Anderson Speedway in the fall of 1996 and worked for ASA prior to the speedway purchase, working in registration at ASA races.

“The first Redbud Race was held in 1967, one year before ASA was founded,” Dawson Continued. “ASA continued to sanction the event through the 1999 event. Beginning in 2000, Champion Racing Association (CRA) took over as the sanctioning body and did so until 2022. Regardless of who the sanctioning body was, the Redbud has seen great on track competition in every event.”

The legendary Iggy Katona won the first Redbud Race, and the list of drivers who have won the 400-lap battle on the Anderson’s quarter mile is a who’s-who of the very best short track racers of the era. Names like Mark Martin, Chase Elliott, Ken Schrader, Bob Senneker, Alan Kulwicki, Dick Trickle, Butch, Miller and Scott Hansen have all competed in the historic event. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson famously sat on the pole position in the final ASA-sanctioned Redbud in 1999. This year’s edition will be no different, as drivers from three separate regional tours – all sanctioned by the new ASA, are expected to compete.

This year’s Red Bud 400 will be held in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary ASA Racer’s Reunion at the speedway. A host of former ASA drivers and officials will be in attendance to relive their past memories while celebrating the future as ASA returns home to Anderson Speedway. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion are available for a special price of $50. These tickets include access to the Racers Reunion luncheon, a Q&A session with ASA legends, an autograph session with these same legends, and a ticket to the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400. Tickets for the ASA Racers Reunion can be purchased by calling Anderson Speedway at 765-642-0206 or by visiting the trackside ticket office located at 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, IN 46016.

On-track activities for the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will kick off on Friday, July 14th with inspection and practice for the ASA STARS National Tour. Go Fas Pole Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, July 15th, with the Redbud 400 set to go green at 7:30PM Eastern Time. Tickets for the event are currently being offered at a special price of $20 for an adult ticket until Friday, July 14th. Tickets for children aged 6-12 are $10 and children aged 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact or visit Anderson Speedway’s main ticket office.

The Redbud 400 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA CRA Super Series, which will be the third race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero won the opener at Salem Speedway, while race two will be contested on Sunday, July 2 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR