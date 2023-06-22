ICAR Complex Is Proud to Announce the Brand New Evirum 125

ICAR Complex is delighted to announce a 3-year partnership with Evirum, experts in waste management. Evirum will present the NASCAR Pinty's series event on August 26th, in addition to becoming the official residual materials manager for the complex.

The Evirum 125 is sure to be a widely popular event, as Canada's top NASCAR Pinty's drivers will battle it out on the new 2.3-kilometre circuit, taking place directly on the tarmac of the old Mirabel airport.

The announcement coincides with the fifteenth anniversary of the ICAR Complex, so it's fitting that the Evirum 125 will be celebrated in style. In addition to NASCAR Pinty's, which will be the event's flagship series, the Nissan Sentra Cup and Super Production Challenge series will also be on the program, as well as the ICAR stock car series, which encompasses the Sportsman, Modified Legends, Sport Compact, Pro Series and Mini Sportsman sub-series. A packed program awaits racing fans for the Evirum 125.

''We not only wanted to create motor racing events, but also to participate in the evolution of motorsports both on the amateur and professional level," explained Louis-Philippe Gélinas, Director of Operations. "The 2022 NASCAR Pinty's event was a great success on every level! The ICAR Complex is becoming a must-see event, and with the support of our partner Evirum, and the direction from NASCAR Pinty's, our event is now one of the great major experiences in Canada for the next 3 years!"

"I'm extremely proud of our partnership with ICAR Mirabel and that Evirum will be presenting the NASCAR Pinty's event very soon," explained Julien Rémillard, President of Evirum. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to motorsports while highlighting our mission to guide companies and individuals towards more environmentally friendly practices. By supporting these major events, we aim to inspire and promote values of excellence, performance and sustainable innovation. We firmly believe that the world of motor racing can be a catalyst for positive change. Together, we can make a difference by encouraging more conscious practices and be the leader to help our partners shift towards greener practices to preserve our precious planet for future generations."

''We're very pleased to have a 3-year agreement with Evirum to present a major round of the NASCAR Pinty's championship on the new Complexe ICAR road course, once again we’ll be putting on a great show," added Élie Arseneau, Sales Director. "Our goal is to position our biggest motor racing event as the event not to be missed. ICAR Complex is a top-of-the-line site to hold major events, and offers motorsports enthusiasts a unique experience!”

The excitement surrounding this circuit is amplified by the fact that it is a completely new layout. The circuit will also offer multiple configurations to accommodate not only national racing series, but also lapping, Time Attack, drag and drift clubs.

In fact, ICAR's activities extend far beyond race weekends, as the complex also offers year-round driving courses, and is also equipped with a permanent skid pad. Must-see events include the Evirum 125 and the JDM Fest on July 14th and 15th, with over 15,000 people expected to attend. In addition, the Volaria air festival will be in its 2nd edition on September 9th and 10th. After the success of its first edition, Volaria will be even bigger this year as they will be welcoming the American Thunderbirds squadron, who will attract thousands of spectators.

Tickets for the Evirum 125 are now on sale. Find all the event details here: https://icarexperience.ca/evirum-125-nascar-pintys/

