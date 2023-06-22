Minnesota Native, William Sawalich, Returns Home to Race at Elko Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

HOMETOWN KID: William Sawalich returns to his home track this weekend in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native got his start in racing in 2016 at Little Elko by running quarter midgets. He eventually moved up to Elko Speedway competing in legends cars on the track. This weekend will be his first start at the track in a full-body stock car as he competes in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).

Sawalich will be making an appearance at the Eden Prairie Menards store on Friday, June 23, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET. The No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry will be on display and Sawalich will be signing autographs for local fans. LAST TIME OUT: Sawalich made his third trip to Victory Lane in 2023 last Saturday night after a late pass secured the win at Berlin Raceway. The win was his first career AMS victory in just his second start in the series. Sawalich battled handling for much of the race, but still managed to hang in the top five until the last stretch of the race. The No. 18 tracked down fellow Toyota driver, Jesse Love, and made the pass for the win with two laps remaining.

Current JGR NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Sammy Smith, started from the pole and drove to victory in the 2022 race at Elko Speedway running for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In the Joe Gibbs Racing AMS program, Ty Gibbs won the pole and placed fourth in 2021, started and finished second in 2019. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 13 points in front of Luke Fenhaus. The 16-year-old has two AMSE wins in addition to one AMS victory this year.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMSW Menards 250 presented by Starkey at Elko Speedway is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST on Saturday, June 24. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 and FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I am so excited to be returning to my home track this weekend! Little Elko and Elko have some of my favorite racing memories & I can’t wait to make more this weekend. This is one that I really want to win. I know the guys are bringing a great No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry to the track. I’m excited to see everybody out at Elko this weekend & hopefully we can pull off the win this week!”

Sawalich’s 2023 ARCA Menards Series West Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 2 2 1 94 1.5 7.0

Sawalich’s 2023 ARCA Menards Series East Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 2 4 4 2 452 1.8 2.0

Sawalich’s 2023 ARCA Menards Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 1 1 1 1 97 1.5 7.0

