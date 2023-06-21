Contingency Connection Delivers Hundreds of Thousands in Awards to Grassroots Racetracks and Racers Bank the Benefits!

Remarkably, after 30 years, Contingency Connection remains a pioneer in the performance industry successfully operating the national Racer Rewards program and the AERA sponsored Engine Professional & Performance Shop Rewards program. Both programs provide consistent support to racers, tracks, performance shops, and sponsors--establishing Contingency Connection as a trusted partner in the motorsports community. Jackie Ressa of Contingency Connection tells us, “Manufacturers that understand the importance of speaking to their customers on a personal and localized level—know Contingency Connection.”

The concept is simple: Contingency Connection is the broker between local racetracks, racers, and the performance aftermarket. The long-standing Racer Rewards program enables national manufacturer sponsorship support to filter down to hometown tracks--and weekly racers all over the country are banking the benefits!

Racer Rewards consists of nearly 50 member racetracks & traveling series, hosting 1500 events, reaching 18,000 racers and 50,000 fans per week. Contingency Connection delivers over $100,000 dollars in weekly, midseason, and end-of-season banquet awards to each track while driving consumer traffic to sponsor social media networks, online stores, and websites. Racing includes Street, Dirt, Paved, Drag, DRIFT, Speedboat, Road Course, Grudge, Motorcycle, Drag n Drive, and more. Racers simply run decals for the brands they use or would like to use to win the coveted Racer Rewards Book worth nearly $4000 in product discounts from top manufacturers.

Contingency Connection’s 2023 tracks & series roster spans the USA and Canada including Maryland International Raceway, Macon Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Volunteer Speedway, MID-AM Racing Series, Great Lakes Drift Series, Keystone Raceway Park, and numerous other renowned organizations. The talent, loyalty, and buying power of weekend warrior racers cannot be underestimated. Scott Gardner, WDRA Consultant, former IHRA President, and former multi-track operator, attests, "Contingency Connection, along with its supporting manufacturers, bring enormous credibility and professionalism to local racetracks. It has helped increase spectator & racer counts for bracket, street, and grudge programs beyond my expectations."

In turn, premier tracks attract top sponsors as Contingency Connection’s marketing reach grows exponentially both online and onsite through their extensive track network offering marketers a broad range of opportunities for Event, Brand, and Social Media Marketing. Leading brands such as Holley, JE Pistons, AutoMeter, MAHLE, Total Seal, Melling, Elgin, DART, Aeromotive, Hedman, Eagle, Maxima Oil, Richmond Gear, Thermo Tec and hundreds of other big-name sponsors support grassroots racing year after year. According to Ressa, "most of our manufacturers have been onboard for over 20 years, which is a testament to the effectiveness of the program.” Scott Highland, Director of Marketing for Race Winning Brands, concurs, “Reaching grassroots racers, engine builders, and performance enthusiasts is vital to our overall success--helping build our reputation for our industry leading internal engine components. Contingency Connection reaches this market effectively, affordably, and helps support our loyal customers.”

Notably, Contingency Connection also understands the importance of attracting fans to the racetrack and rewarding them for their unwavering support--coordinating Fan Appreciation Events, as well as monthly Social Media Giveaways offering incentives, swag, and apparel awards to increase fan interaction.

Ressa concludes, “In today’s crowded digital landscape, it is more important than ever for manufacturers to be where their customers are —at the track, in the stands, and in the shop. Contingency Connection facilitates this engagement.”

Contingency Connection PR