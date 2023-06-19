Majeski Dominates Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile

The old phrase of “If it’s not broke don’t fix it” was the mantra for Ty Majeski and his team this weekend at the Milwaukee Mile.

Driving a car that was built in 2018 specifically for the Snowball Derby, the car known as “one off” got it’s second win at America’s Legendary Oval in the ASA STARS National Tour/ASA Midwest Tour Father’s Day 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza.

“It’s a good car. It has a nice square body on it, good aero which is huge for here, and fresh McGunegill engine and come out and come race,” Majeski said after the race.

Majeski started on the outside of the front row after the re-draw and took the early lead. He would give up the lead after winning the first stage on lap 35 by making a pit stop during a controlled caution.

Casey Roderick would take over the top spot and lead until the caution flew on lap 60 when Justin Mondeik and Sean Hingorani got together on the backstretch causing Mondeik to make contact with the outside wall then go sailing straight into the inside barrier until it came to a stop. Mondeik was able to walk away, and Hingorani was sent to the rear for his involvement.

Majeski restarted fifth and would need a turn to get the lead back as he sliced past Luke Fenhaus and Storm to take the lead and go on for the win.

Cole Butcher would get by Roderick in the closing laps to finish second with Roderick earning the final podium spot. Carson Hocevar and William Sawalich rounded out the top five.

Majeski swept the event by taking fast time and winning all stages in the race. He is the current point leader in the ASA STARS National Tour.

ASA STARS PR