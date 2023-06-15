Bridgeport Eastern Storm Event Canceled After Rain, Wet Track Conditions

Wednesday night’s USAC Eastern Storm event at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park was canceled due to heavy afternoon showers that resulted in a saturated racing surface at the 4/10-mile dirt oval.

Efforts to dry the track in the hours following the storm were unsuccessful, resulting in conditions that were not safe for racing activity to proceed.

Thirty-one drivers and cars were on hand for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship’s annual visit to Bridgeport.

When the announcement of the cancellation was made around 7:30pm Eastern, the remaining estimated time to dry the surface was going to be another two to two-and-a-half hours with the sun setting and the temperatures cooling.

Tickets purchased for Wednesday’s Bridgeport event can be used for this Sunday’s USAC Eastern Storm event at Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA on Sunday, June 18, featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

USAC Eastern Storm resumes on Thursday, June 15, at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa. The series continues on Friday, June 16, at Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway, then it’s on to Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, June 17. The finale of the series will take place on Sunday, June 18, at Action Track USA.

USAC PR