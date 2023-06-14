Over 120 Racers to Take on Milwaukee Mile Father’s Day Sunday

The entry list for the Father’s Day 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza at the Milwaukee Mile has been released by ASA STARS National Tour and ASA Midwest Tour officials.

25 drivers are currently entered for the fifth race of the ASA STARS National Tour season on Sunday, June 18, with more expected to enter in the coming days. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski leads the field of drivers set for the Father’s Day 100, which also includes the likes of ASA STARS National Tour race winners Casey Roderick, Bubba Pollard, and Gio Ruggiero.

The full entry list can be found here.

The ASA STARS National Tour is just one of five divisions competing at the historic Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 18 as part of the Father’s Day 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza. The Midwest Truck Series (25), Mid-Am Racing Series (28), Upper Midwest Vintage Series (TBD), and Vores Compact Touring Series (29) all have solid fields of around 25-30 cars expected, bringing a current grand total to well over 120 cars.

Tickets for the Father’s Day 100 are now on sale at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds ticket office, or online by clicking here.

Sunday’s Father’s Day 100 will be broadcast live on RacingAmerica.TV, MidwestTour.TV, and TrackTV.com. The race will air via tape-delayed broadcast on Monday night, June 26 at 8:00pm ET.

The Father’s Day 100 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be the fourth race of the ASA MT season. RJ Braun, Ty Majeski, and Dalton Zehr have won races with the series this season.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, winning his first-career Super Late Model race in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR