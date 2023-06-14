Petty’s Garage Debuts New Website

|
“We knew fans were coming to the shop for car builds and our special builds, but Petty’s Garage is so much more than that,” continued Steadman. “We are aggressively expanding our own Petty’s Garage-branded suspension and performance parts for more makes and models. In addition, we are adding many of the trusted Petty brands car professionals and do-it-yourself hot rodders need to build and maintain their vehicles. Now, it’s all accessible for customers and fans online at the new site. The Petty brand that is defined by speed, durability and winning is now just a few keystrokes away for anyone.”
The new site is currently taking orders for all parts, in-house manufactured parts and Petty trusted brands to provide customers with a one-stop solution to building and maintaining the high-performance vehicle they love.
For more information about Petty's Garage, and to learn more about all performance parts offered at Petty's Garage, please visit the new site at www.pettysgarage.com.