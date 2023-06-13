Mobile Speedway Set to Reopen July 15th

Mobile International Speedway is set to reopen, Saturday, July 15th. Alabama’s fastest half mile oval has been closed since May 1st while new management, led by Eddie Shoemaker, took over. The reopening night schedule will include five divisions of race cars including, Pro Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Legacy Stocks.

"We still have a lot of work to do but our team is really coming together," said new MIS Promoter Eddie Shoemaker. "We know our fans are ready to see cars on the track and we are trying to get them what they want as fast as we can."

In addition to the reopening night lineup the Speedway announced several changes for the competitors. Hoosier Tires will become the new tire for the Speedway and competitors will be using Sunoco Race Fuel for the remainder of the 2023 season. The rules package already announced will remain the same for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"We had several tough decisions to make that effected our racers and we are trying to look towards the future with the changes we are making,” offered Shoemaker. “The rest of the schedule is coming together and we will get those date out as soon as we get them sorted out."

Mobile International Speedway is one of the oldest operating short tracks in the country having operated since 1965.

MIS PR