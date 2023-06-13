Plenty to Offer For Race Fans At The Father’s Day 100

There will be plenty to offer for the fans in attendance at this weekend’s ASA STARS National Tour Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile. Five divisions will be on hand at the historic facility for a big day of racing on Sunday, June 18, but that won’t be the only thing fans will have to look forward to on race day.

The midway will be stocked with things to do for the whole family, from merchandise booths, to NASCAR simulators and an RC car track provided by our friends with the Chicago Street Course. In addition, food vendors from the Milwaukee area will be on hand throughout the race weekend.

The first 500 kids admitted into the racetrack will receive a free checkered flag. There will also be an ASA STARS National Tour autograph session following qualifying in the grandstands. Qualifying is currently slated to start at 11:00am, with the autograph session tentatively set for 12:15.

The infield will also be opened up for camping starting Friday, June 16 and going throughout the weekend. Camping will be $50 for one night and $75 for two nights plus an infield or grandstand ticket. All camping spots are primitive. Camping passes can be purchased by calling the Track Enterprises office at (217)-764-3200.

The Father’s Day 100 is a co-sanctioned event between the ASA STARS National Tour and the ASA Midwest Tour, marking the return of ASA to the Mile for the first time since August 2004. The tour will be joined by the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Racing Series, Vores Compact Touring Series, and the Upper Midwest Vintage Series.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to the historic Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 18 for the Father’s Day 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza. Tickets for the Father’s Day 100 are now on sale at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds ticket office, or online by clicking here.

The Father’s Day 100 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be the fourth race of the ASA MT season. RJ Braun, Ty Majeski, and Dalton Zehr have won races with the series this season.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, winning his first-career Super Late Model race in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).\

