Bergeron has to settle for 13th place at Autodrome Chaudière

The Nascar Pintys' series made its first stop on Quebec soil this season on Saturday. The driver of Jacombs Racing's No. 1 Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, was well prepared and had every intention of shining on the quarter-mile oval at Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction.

Right at the beginning of practice, the team had to replace the problematic fuel pump. Forty minutes later, Bergeron finally had a high-performance car. Crew chief Ron Easton was meticulous, ensuring that every change he made produced the desired results. The car behaved well on both racing lines, which augured well for qualifying!

Jean-Philippe set an excellent time on the first qualifying lap. However, the driver modified his driving slightly for the second lap, which didn't pay off. He had to settle for 14th best time.

Bergeron started the 300-lap event from the outside of the seventh row. At the start, the car lacked speed, but the more the race progressed, the better it performed. The driver took advantage of the outside line to make several passes before the halfway point. The modifications made during the pit stop enabled him to continue his ascent towards his top-5 goal.

With over 200 laps completed, Bergeron found himself behind a lapped car with which he was involved in a spectacular accident. However, the team managed to get the car back on track, enabling the driver to finish the event in 13th place. "I console myself with the fact that at least I was able to finish the race and pick up some valuable championship points," explains the driver, frustrated by the situation, but nonetheless confident and satisfied with the performance of the car delivered by Jacombs Racing since the start of the season.

Next race: June 24 in Newfoundland

The team has less than a week to repair the car. On Sunday, the transporter will start its long journey towards the June 24 race on the Eastbound International Speedway oval in Newfoundland.

