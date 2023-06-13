American Flat Track Racers To Take On Du Quoin IL Mile This Saturday

This Saturday’s DuQuoin Mile is set to serve as the centerpiece of a week-long celebration of motorcycle dirt track racing that will take place at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois.



On June 17, the superstars of Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will join the Father’s Day weekend festivities already set in motion by the 2023 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, which will crown this year’s amateur national champions at the venue from June 14-20.



The shared spotlight will present a golden opportunity for the sport’s future heroes to witness one of its all-time greats performing at the peak of his powers. Reigning Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) comes into the DuQuoin Mile on the heels of two consecutive Mile victories.



Mees is now in position to capture sole possession of third-most Mile wins ever, breaking a tie with Bubba Shobert and Bryan Smith. He would already have his 26th Mile win had the camera told a different story the last time the premier class battled it out in a Main Event at the “Magic Mile” back in 2015. On that day, Mees was edged by Smith in a photo finish that determined the winner despite a 0.000-second margin “separating” the two, with Hall of Famer Kenny Coolbth alongside and just 0.013 seconds off the win himself in third.



The amateur aces will also get a sense of just how close they could be to joining that fight thanks to the example set by Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). In 2018, Daniels was in their position, earning the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award following a standout performance at that year’s AMA Flat Track Grand Championship. And now, just five years later, he leads the Mission SuperTwins title fight on the strength of eight consecutive first- and second-place finishes.



There are plenty of other flat track luminaries to root for who have the potential to be in the mix. JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) is the only other rider outside of Mees and Daniels to have won this season, and he races into DuQuoin hungry to secure his first-career Mile win.



Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke), meanwhile, has increasingly flashed race-winning potential as his crew continues to dial in his new machine. It seems to be only a matter of time before he delivers a historic win on the bike.



Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), and Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) have all put their independent Indians on the box in 2023, with each looking to become the first of among group to earn a win in ‘23.



The long list of world-class riders lining this weekend’s stacked Mission SuperTwins field goes on, including the likes of Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 790 Duke), Kolby Carlile (No. 36 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07), and Brandon Price (No. 92 Steve Watt Enterprises/Maxwell Industries Harley-Davidson XG750R).



Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER



Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) remains the rider to beat in his Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER title defense, but the points race has bunched up behind him following a pair of consequential Miles.



There the Honda- and Yamaha-mounted riders struck back with a vengeance after KTM pilots Kopp, Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F), and Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) combined to win the opening five races of the season.



In the last three outings, Turner Racing’s Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) has won twice and Estenson Racing’s Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) once, while Lowe, Drane, and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) monopolized the podium at the previous two Miles.



Their respective teammates, Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) and Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), have the potential to help keep that Honda and Yamaha podium ownership going strong in DuQuoin.



Meanwhile, KTM has a historically great Miler in Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 450 SX-F) to aid Kopp, Gauthier, and Whale in getting the Austrian-based manufacturer back on top.



Husqvarna is still seeking a first victory of the season, but Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) and James Ott (No. 19 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) have each come close and will look to seal the deal this weekend.



There will be plenty to keep fans entertained at the track on Saturday as well, including numerous vendors, expansive food and beverage options, and extensive motorcycle parking.



General Admission tickets are just $30 (kids 12 and under free with a paid adult GA ticket) if purchased in advance, $40 on the day of the race. Reserved Grandstand tickets, which provide spacious seating accommodations on the top two sections of the covered grandstands, are $40 if purchased in advance, $45 on race day.



Pit Pass Upgrades are also available for purchase for $40 ($20 for kids 12 and under), which provide all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.



Visit https://www.americanflattrack. com/events/2023/view/duquoin- mile-2023 to reserve your seats today.



Gates will open for fans at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) with Opening Ceremonies scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).



For those that can’t catch the live action from the circuit, FansChoice.tv is the live streaming home of Progressive AFT. Sign up now and catch every second of on-track action starting with Practice & Qualifying and ending with the Victory Podium at the end of the night at https://www.fanschoice.tv.



FOX Sports coverage of the DuQuoin Mile, featuring in-depth features and thrilling onboard cameras, will premiere on FS1 on Sunday, June 25, at 1:00 a.m. ET (10:00 p.m. PT).

DuQuoin PR