NASCAR GP UK Preview: EuroNASCAR set for spectacular anniversary of the American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will make its annual visit to the Indy Circuit at Brands Hatch. The NASCAR GP UK will host the tenth edition of the American SpeedFest and with amazing attractions on and off the track, tens of thousands of fans will visit the legendary circuit near the UK's capital, London. With four races on the schedule, the European NASCAR series promises plenty of door-to-door battles at a track that has been part of the championship calendar since 2011.



The 1.9-kilometer track features six turns and no true straightaways. Due to the elevation changes, the Indy Circuit is considered one of the toughest challenges on the EuroNASCAR schedule. The intimidating Paddock Hill Bend, with it's steep downhill exit, and the Druids, which is like climbing a mountain in a race car, are just two examples of the obstacles drivers must overcome to become the king and prince of Brands Hatch.



EuroNASCAR PRO



Lucas Lasserre is leading the EuroNASCAR PRO standings after a phenomenal win in Round 2 in Spain. The Speedhouse owner will be back on the grid to defend his lead and strengthen his position in the championship battle. 2021 EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Martin Doubek sits second in points in the #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang. CAAL Racing's Marc Goossens and PK Carsport's Anthony Kumpen are tied for third, while Frederic Gabillon rounds out the top-5 heading into the second event of the 2023 season.



Four drivers were involved in incidents during the season opener and have plenty of work to do to bounce back. Liam Hezemans scored his first EuroNASCAR PRO win in the first race of the NASCAR GP Spain, but made contact with title contender Gianmarco Ercoli, who became the first EuroNASCAR 2 champion to win a EuroNASCAR PRO race at the Brands Hatch circuit in 2018. Hezemans is eleventh and Ercoli is seventh, tied on points with Ulysse Delsaux and Giorgio Maggi, who are second and third in the Junior Trophy standings.



Vittorio Ghirelli was involved in a crash with Junior Trophy leader Vladimiros Tziortzis in Round 2, and that's why the Italian is only tenth overall, while the Cypriot is sixth. Advait Deodhar leads the Challenger Trophy standings after two races and the Indian, who also lives in London, will be back on his home track where he scored his first NASCAR win in 2021. The Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport driver leads Kenko Miura and Fabrizio Armetta. A two-time EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up is back on the grid: Tobias Dauenhauer. The German will lead the charge for Bremotion when the German team makes its EuroNASCAR debut.



EuroNASCAR 2



Vladimiros Tziortzis was a late entrant to the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship, but two wins at Circuit Ricardo Tormo allowed the Cypriot to take the lead in the overall standings. It's no surprise that Tziortzis will continue to double up with Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport and challenge for the title. 2022 runner-up Alberto Naska has his right on his rear bumper, as the Italian finished second in both Valencia races despite struggling to adapt to the track. Still, the CAAL Racing driver, who won his second career NASCAR race at Brands Hatch in 2022, is looking to take the lead in the championship and win his first international auto racing title.



Paul Jouffreau had a great weekend of racing in Spain with two podium finishes at the wheel of the #3 RDV Competition Chevrolet Camaro. The Frenchman held off Hendriks Motorsport's Gil Linster and Double V Racing's Patrick Schober to round out the top-5 after a solid season opener in Valencia. Team Bleekemolen's Thomas Dombrowski is the best Rookie Trophy driver in sixth, ahead of the Marko Stipp Motorsport duo of Jack Davidson and Nick Schneider. Riccardo Romagnoli leads the Legend Trophy standings ahead of Dario Caso and Kenko Miura.



There are plenty of newcomers making their way onto the grid at American SpeedFest X, and some drivers have also decided to change colors. Deodhar will share the car with Max Mason, who will make his debut in the #1 Ford Mustang for Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport. Valencia Club Challenge winner Victor Neumann will take the big step to make his EuroNASCAR 2 debut with The Club Motorsport, while Igor Sicuro from Italy will join Lucas Lasserre in the #64 Speedhouse Ford. Two-time Club Challenge Champion Gordon Barnes will make his EuroNASCAR 2 debut with Bremotion in the #99 Chevrolet.



EuroNASCAR PRO



7 Brands Hatch winners on track - Of the 25 drivers competing at Brands Hatch in ENPRO, seven have won a NWES race in the UK. Kumpen, Gabillon and Ercoli won in EuroNASCAR PRO, while Naska, Deodhar, Hezemans and Dauenhauer won in EuroNASCAR 2.



Sokolovskiy returns - Driving the #48 Marko Stipp Motorsport Camaro, perennial Challenger Trophy contender Yevgen Sokolovski will make is return to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



Eight Junior Trophy drivers - No less than eight drivers will compete for the win the Junior Trophy classification at Brands Hatch, confirming the raising popularity of NASCAR among young drivers in Europe.



EuroNASCAR 2



Overtime again? - Both EuroNASCAR 2 races ended in overtime in 2022, delivering two spectacular finishes. Naska and Hezemans grabbed the checkered flag. Will it be overtime again?



Three Brits at the start - Three British drivers will take the green flag for their home race: rookie Jack Davidson, two-time Club Challenge champion Gordon Barnes and returning Matthew Ellis.



Ten rookies on track - The Rookie Trophy will have plenty of contestants at Brands Hatch, making the EuroNASCAR 2 races even more unpredictable. No less than 10 drivers will qualify for the trophy dedicated to newcomers in the world of EuroNASCAR.

