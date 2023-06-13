“Kids Night” at Spencer Speedway on Friday, June 23 up Next for Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series

The first “Kid’s Night” of 2023 at Spencer Speedway will take place on Friday night, June 23 in Williamson, N.Y., with giveaways and fun for kids as well as exciting racing on the track.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will take the headline role on the Speedway while “Kids” will have the headline role in the grandstand area as well as their moment on the track. Kids will have an opportunity to ride their bicycles around the half-mile speedway and decorate their bicycles to salute their favorite driver, super hero or thing of their choice. There will also be “Kids RoC” activities in the grandstand area throughout the night.

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., won the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series opener and grew up in the shadows of Spencer Speedway.

“We always look forward to going to our home track,” stated Catalano. “It’s always great to be there and around our friends. The kids night are fun, because it wasn’t too long ago that we were playing at the track and having fun. This is something we should all look forward to.”

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds will race for 35-laps and $2,000-to-win.

The Rocket Performance Race of Champions Late Model Series, Race of Champions 602 Modified Series along with the wild action of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series will also join Friday night’s racing card at Spencer.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck .

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale Thursday, June 15. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, June 15, 2023

Tickets: $18 General Admission; $15 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $10. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: “Kid’s Night” Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Late Model Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR