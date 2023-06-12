Vladimiros Tziortzis ready to give his best at American SpeedFest 10

Vladimiros Tziortzis opened his 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season campaign with a bang. After becoming the first driver to sweep the Qualifying session, he went on to win both EuroNASCAR 2 races of the NASCAR GP Spain at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to give him the lead in the standings. Tziortzis’ participation in EuroNASCAR 2 at Valencia was originally supposed to be a one-off, but the Cypriot driver has confirmed his intentions to do the double duty once more for the American SpeedFest, held at Brands Hatch’s Indy Circuit.



The 26-year old driver from Nicosia proved himself to be one of the fastest drivers in the unpredictable EuroNASCAR 2 division over the past few years. After making his series debut in 2020, he slowly climbed up the ranks before establishing his status as one of the division’s main title contenders in 2022. His success in EuroNASCAR 2 enabled Tziortzis to make the jump to EuroNASCAR PRO in 2023, but he then announced that he will do double duty at Valencia with less than a week before the start of the season.



His decision to do the double duty was rewarded with an incredibly successful weekend. The Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport became the first driver in series history to secure pole position on both divisions before he followed it up with a double victory in the two EuroNASCAR 2 races, beating his main title rivals Alberto Naska and Paul Jouffreau. With confidence running high on both himself and the Academy / Alex Caffi team, Tziortzis is ready to perform at his best once more at Brands Hatch.



“My goal for Brands Hatch will be to give the best of myself once again and I am positive that everything will go the right way as myself and the team are working very hard even outside of race weekends,” said Tziortzis. “Also, I had a new teammate this year in Advait Deodhar with whom I feel comfortable to exchange opinions about setups and telemetry data with the main goal to improve. Of course another sweep will be a realistic target, as a team we deserve it. All the hard work behind the scenes is unreal.”



Tziortzis had come close to victory at the 1.938 kilometer long Brands Hatch Indy Circuit last year, but he ultimately came up short and lost the battle to Alberto Naska and Liam Hezemans in Overtime finish. Despite this, Tziortzis is excited to be back racing at the American SpeedFest: “It is the best event for everyone, the atmosphere is unique and I can't wait to drive on this historic circuit again. It's a track where you have to be 150% consistent in order to be fast. A small mistake can cost extremely a lot per lap as every lap in only around 50 seconds.”



This year’s American SpeedFest is going to celebrate its tenth anniversary and promises to deliver plenty of action and excitement. With four EuroNASCAR races and off-track attractions such as the arrival of NASCAR’s Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, there’s no shortage of entertainment options that the fans will enjoy. All qualifying and race sessions from the SpeedFest will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world.

NWES PR