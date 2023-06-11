Flud And Blevins On Top With NOW600 At Port City Raceway

Sooner 600 Week with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division wrapped up Saturday night at Port City Raceway with Frank Flud doubling up on wins in A-Class and Non-Wing. Jase Blevins captures the Restricted win.

Taking over the top spot just past the mid-point of the A-Class feature event, the first part was spent chasing Peter Smith and Kris Carroll. Getting second away from the Dragonfly Aviation No. 36 on Lap 8, the Matt Carr Racing No. 93 was in quick pursuit of Smith for the lead.

Working bottom of one and two, top of three and four, Flud worked wheel-to-wheel for the lead on Lap 12. Denied the advance, the two continued the trend for several laps through traffic until contact by Smith trying to get around a slower car brought the caution out with 14 laps down.

Shooting inside the No. 08 on the restart, Flud took over the point with Carroll in tow. Into traffic through the final laps, it would do little to slow Flud, who captured his 72nd A-Class win. Kris Carroll was second, with Peter Smith third. Baron Silva made it to fourth, with Cole Roberts up five positions to finish fifth.

Taking off with the lead in Non-Wing, the Flud’s 59th wingless win came from the front row. Leading start to finish, Frank would have Kris Carroll in pursuit at the finish, who had to get the position away from Darren Stewart, who held on for third. Austin Torgerson and Jake Rosario from 10th competed the top five.

Scoring one for the Port City regulars, Jase Blevins made his third trip to Victory Lane with the Dirt2Media NOW600 Series in the Restricted A-Feature. Getting the lead away from Garyn Howard on Lap 8, the final caution on Lap 20 would put 11th-starting Jett Nunley in close pursuit, but it would be Blevins holding on for the win. Nunley taking silver, was followed by Carson Bolden, who made up 14 positions for third. Noah Carpenter and Bryce Kujath, from 15th, completed the top five.

The 2023 Sooner 600 Week presented by Milestone Home Service, Co. included 121 drivers from 16 states. The Sooner 600 Week title for A-Class went to Montana’s Cole Schroeder with two wins, a trio of top fives, and a top ten finish each night. With one win and a top-five finish in each outing during Sooner 600 Week, Arizona’s Austin Torgerson was the overall Non-Wing champion in the four-race series. Taking three wins and a top five each night, Jett Nunley captured the 2023 Sooner 600 Week title in Restricted.

The Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, will take the rest of June off before returning to action at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, followed by Rush County Speedway on Thursday, July 6, the small track at Dodge City Raceway Park on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted 'A' Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

RACE RESULTS:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

Port City Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Sooner 600 Week – Round 4

Saturday, June 10, 2023

NOW600 A-Class Micros

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 93-Frank Flud[3]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 3. 08-Peter Smith[2]; 4. 17S-Baron Silva[8]; 5. 3R-Cole Roberts[10]; 6. 83-Brant Woods[6]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder[20]; 8. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[17]; 9. 22-Jesse Pate[9]; 10. 14H-Harley Hollan[13]; 11. 13-Elijah Gile[16]; 12. 52-Hayden Mabe[4]; 13. 15-Brody Brown[19]; 14. 77E-Cole Esgar[12]; 15. 9A-Hunter Hanson[11]; 16. 34-Colton Robinson[15]; 17. 7A-Aaron Jesina[18]; 18. 19J-Justin Robison[14]; 19. 25J-Delaney Jost[5]; 20. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]

Hoss Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 34-Colton Robinson[4]; 2. 7A-Aaron Jesina[1]; 3. 27KW-Kaden Weger[2]; 4. 11X-Jett Hays[9]; 5. 5G-Landon Graham[5]; 6. 12H-Shane Hacker[6]; 7. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[8]; 8. (DNS) 92-Jake Rosario; 9. (DNS) 49A-Ace Moore; 10. (DNS) 89-Jason McCrary; 11. (DNS) 99-Brett Osborn; 12. (DNS) 77W-Chase Wright

Hoss Media B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 2. 15-Brody Brown[3]; 3. 00-TJ Stark[11]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 5. 5L-Landon Jesina[9]; 6. 83W-Shane Weeks[8]; 7. 42-Ashley Afdahl[10]; 8. 480-Cory Green[1]; 9. 9D-Degan Lelsz[4]; 10. 61-Kenny Koelsch[7]; 11. 5S-Stone Smith[6]; 12. (DNS) 33-Jett Nunley

Hoss Media B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[3]; 2. 3-Cole Schroeder[7]; 3. 57-Kyle Chady[5]; 4. 78C-Chance Cody[6]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon[2]; 6. 111-Keatan Goss[12]; 7. 33X-Chris Crawford[4]; 8. 10R-Ray Brewer[9]; 9. 53J-Rob Johnson[10]; 10. (DNS) 5-Ryder McCutcheon; 11. (DNS) 49Z-Zak Moore; 12. (DNS) 78B-Brody Wake

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll[2]; 2. 83-Brant Woods[3]; 3. 34-Colton Robinson[1]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 5. 12H-Shane Hacker[6]; 6. 83W-Shane Weeks[5]; 7. 10R-Ray Brewer[7]; 8. 89-Jason McCrary[9]; 9. 77W-Chase Wright[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Jesse Pate[1]; 2. 25J-Delaney Jost[5]; 3. 3R-Cole Roberts[6]; 4. 480-Cory Green[8]; 5. 5G-Landon Graham[7]; 6. 61-Kenny Koelsch[2]; 7. 49Z-Zak Moore[3]; 8. 78B-Brody Wake[4]; 9. (DNS) 33-Jett Nunley

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva[1]; 2. 77E-Cole Esgar[2]; 3. 19J-Justin Robison[5]; 4. 7A-Aaron Jesina[8]; 5. 33X-Chris Crawford[7]; 6. 49A-Ace Moore[3]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder[4]; 8. 00-TJ Stark[6]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[1]; 2. 93-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 92-Jake Rosario[2]; 4. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[5]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden[3]; 6. 5S-Stone Smith[8]; 7. 5L-Landon Jesina[7]; 8. 99-Brett Osborn[6]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Hayden Mabe[3]; 2. 9A-Hunter Hanson[2]; 3. 14H-Harley Hollan[5]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 5. 57-Kyle Chady[6]; 6. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 7. 42-Ashley Afdahl[1]; 8. 53J-Rob Johnson[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Peter Smith[2]; 2. 27KW-Kaden Weger[1]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[5]; 5. 9D-Degan Lelsz[7]; 6. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[6]; 7. 111-Keatan Goss[8]; 8. 11X-Jett Hays[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 10.058[9]; 2. 83-Brant Woods, 10.102[1]; 3. 36-Kris Carroll, 10.118[3]; 4. 34-Colton Robinson, 10.151[7]; 5. 83W-Shane Weeks, 10.229[8]; 6. 12H-Shane Hacker, 10.308[4]; 7. 10R-Ray Brewer, 10.419[2]; 8. 77W-Chase Wright, 10.594[5]; 9. 89-Jason McCrary, 10.796[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 49Z-Zak Moore, 09.841[8]; 2. 61-Kenny Koelsch, 09.847[5]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley, 09.941[2]; 4. 22-Jesse Pate, 10.049[7]; 5. 78B-Brody Wake, 10.055[1]; 6. 25J-Delaney Jost, 10.132[4]; 7. 3R-Cole Roberts, 10.152[9]; 8. 5G-Landon Graham, 10.245[6]; 9. 480-Cory Green, 10.351[3]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Schroeder, 09.700[6]; 2. 49A-Ace Moore, 09.794[1]; 3. 77E-Cole Esgar, 09.900[5]; 4. 17S-Baron Silva, 09.931[3]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison, 09.990[7]; 6. 00-TJ Stark, 10.000[2]; 7. 33X-Chris Crawford, 10.149[8]; 8. 7A-Aaron Jesina, 10.160[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 93-Frank Flud, 09.586[8]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden, 09.691[4]; 3. 92-Jake Rosario, 09.732[5]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 09.740[7]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 09.761[2]; 6. 99-Brett Osborn, 09.830[3]; 7. 5L-Landon Jesina, 10.004[1]; 8. 5S-Stone Smith, 10.109[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile, 09.558[2]; 2. 52-Hayden Mabe, 09.599[6]; 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson, 09.607[3]; 4. 42-Ashley Afdahl, 09.718[4]; 5. 14H-Harley Hollan, 09.766[1]; 6. 57-Kyle Chady, 09.774[5]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 09.842[8]; 8. 53J-Rob Johnson, 10.060[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 11X-Jett Hays, 09.393[3]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 09.480[7]; 3. 08-Peter Smith, 09.619[6]; 4. 27KW-Kaden Weger, 09.638[1]; 5. 15-Brody Brown, 09.646[8]; 6. 17E-Kaylee Esgar, 09.728[5]; 7. 9D-Degan Lelsz, 09.994[4]; 8. (DNS) 111-Keatan Goss

NOW600 Non-Wing Micros

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 93-Frank Flud[1]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll[3]; 3. 36S-Darren Stewart[4]; 4. 88-Austin Torgerson[2]; 5. 92-Jake Rosario[10]; 6. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[7]; 7. 17S-Baron Silva[8]; 8. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[12]; 9. 3W-Chris Cochran[14]; 10. 08-Peter Smith[11]; 11. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[20]; 12. 7C-Phillip Cordova[18]; 13. 3-Lathe Griggs[16]; 14. 21-Jeremy Wickham[15]; 15. 22-Jesse Pate[6]; 16. 10S-Scout Spraggins[13]; 17. 21W-Will Perdue[17]; 18. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[19]; 19. 08J-Jace McIntosh[9]; 20. 87X-Hayden Mabe[5]

Hoss Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Jeremy Wickham[3]; 2. 21W-Will Perdue[4]; 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[2]; 5. 9D-Degan Lelsz[9]; 6. 00-TJ Stark[6]; 7. 128-Tyler Cook[13]; 8. 99K-Seth Stenzel[12]; 9. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[5]; 10. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr[15]; 11. 34-Colton Robinson[1]; 12. 33-Cale Crawford[11]; 13. 5G-Landon Graham[10]; 14. (DNS) 19J-Justin Robison; 15. (DNS) 11X-Jett Hays; 16. (DNS) 13-Elijah Gile

Hoss Media B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 3-Lathe Griggs[6]; 2. 7C-Phillip Cordova[1]; 3. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[4]; 4. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[7]; 5. 310-Chris Townsend[10]; 6. 4-Brent Shoemaker[8]; 7. 7L-Lucas Pruitt[11]; 8. 38B-Chris Beaver[3]; 9. 10R-Ray Brewer[15]; 10. 20-Tony Morris[12]; 11. 78B-Brody Wake[5]; 12. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[14]; 13. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[13]; 14. 27-Kaden Weger[9]; 15. (DNS) 480-Cory Green

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Frank Flud[3]; 2. 3W-Chris Cochran[1]; 3. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[4]; 4. 480-Cory Green[5]; 5. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[6]; 6. 3-Lathe Griggs[7]; 7. 9D-Degan Lelsz[8]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 9. (DNS) 13-Elijah Gile

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87X-Hayden Mabe[2]; 2. 22-Jesse Pate[3]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva[4]; 4. 78B-Brody Wake[1]; 5. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[6]; 6. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[7]; 7. 5G-Landon Graham[5]; 8. 128-Tyler Cook[8]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[9]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36S-Darren Stewart[2]; 2. 88-Austin Torgerson[4]; 3. 21-Jeremy Wickham[1]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[3]; 5. 38B-Chris Beaver[8]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison[6]; 7. 33-Cale Crawford[5]; 8. 7L-Lucas Pruitt[9]; 9. 10R-Ray Brewer[7]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 92-Jake Rosario[1]; 2. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[2]; 3. 08J-Jace McIntosh[4]; 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins[8]; 5. 00-TJ Stark[5]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 7. 27-Kaden Weger[6]; 8. 99K-Seth Stenzel[9]; 9. 11X-Jett Hays[3]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Peter Smith[1]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll[4]; 3. 34-Colton Robinson[2]; 4. 7C-Phillip Cordova[3]; 5. 21W-Will Perdue[8]; 6. 4-Brent Shoemaker[6]; 7. 310-Chris Townsend[5]; 8. 20-Tony Morris[7]; 9. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr[9]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 09.966[4]; 2. 93-Frank Flud, 09.976[8]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 10.058[1]; 4. 3W-Chris Cochran, 10.130[9]; 5. 480-Cory Green, 10.195[5]; 6. 9F-Ryan Frandsen, 10.266[3]; 7. 3-Lathe Griggs, 10.271[6]; 8. 13-Elijah Gile, 10.279[7]; 9. 9D-Degan Lelsz, 10.634[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva, 10.003[6]; 2. 22-Jesse Pate, 10.076[1]; 3. 87X-Hayden Mabe, 10.236[5]; 4. 78B-Brody Wake, 10.348[3]; 5. 5G-Landon Graham, 10.366[9]; 6. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover, 10.515[7]; 7. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar, 10.575[2]; 8. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[4]; 9. 128-Tyler Cook[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 88-Austin Torgerson, 09.880[1]; 2. 15-Brody Brown, 10.197[2]; 3. 36S-Darren Stewart, 10.199[9]; 4. 21-Jeremy Wickham, 10.304[5]; 5. 33-Cale Crawford, 10.419[7]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison, 10.468[4]; 7. 10R-Ray Brewer, 10.579[3]; 8. 38B-Chris Beaver, 10.642[8]; 9. 7L-Lucas Pruitt[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 08J-Jace McIntosh, 10.065[6]; 2. 11X-Jett Hays, 10.074[8]; 3. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, 10.094[2]; 4. 92-Jake Rosario, 10.112[7]; 5. 00-TJ Stark, 10.296[5]; 6. 27-Kaden Weger, 10.361[3]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 10.380[1]; 8. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 10.381[4]; 9. 99K-Seth Stenzel, 10.490[9]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll, 10.108[9]; 2. 7C-Phillip Cordova, 10.180[7]; 3. 34-Colton Robinson, 10.206[1]; 4. 08-Peter Smith, 10.322[4]; 5. 310-Chris Townsend, 10.395[8]; 6. 4-Brent Shoemaker, 10.472[6]; 7. 20-Tony Morris, 11.039[2]; 8. 21W-Will Perdue, 11.131[5]; 9. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr, 11.628[3]

NOW600 Restricted Micros

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 8-Jase Blevins[5]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[11]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[17]; 4. 42C-Noah Carpenter[2]; 5. 88K-Bryce Kujath[15]; 6. 11-Mattix McBride[6]; 7. 73-Chase McDougal[14]; 8. 11H-Nicholas Harris[10]; 9. 24C-Cale Lagroon[13]; 10. 31BW-Braxton Weger[9]; 11. GH7-Garyn Howard[1]; 12. 4-Jude Allgayer[8]; 13. 2T-Tyler Crow[7]; 14. 11AZ-Annalesia Miller[4]; 15. 14R-Jaxon Nail[3]; 16. 95-Ryker Morrow[12]; 17. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[20]; 18. 83-Dawson Woods[19]; 19. 88L-Landen Adams[16]; 20. 14K-Kyle Hooper[18]

Hoss Media B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 88K-Bryce Kujath[2]; 2. 88L-Landen Adams[1]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[3]; 4. 14K-Kyle Hooper[6]; 5. 83-Dawson Woods[8]; 6. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[4]; 7. 88P-Ayden Parrish[5]; 8. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[10]; 9. 18-Tityn Roberts[14]; 10. 17L-Hunter Lewis[16]; 11. 2-Kinsley Coughran[13]; 12. 2K-Kelby Fetters[17]; 13. 60D-Wyatt Miller[11]; 14. 73F-Ty Fulghum[7]; 15. 75-Deekan McRoberts[9]; 16. (DNS) 87C-Callan Hill; 17. (DNS) 97-Cash Lacombe

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. GH7-Garyn Howard[4]; 2. 11H-Nicholas Harris[1]; 3. 95-Ryker Morrow[2]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon[3]; 5. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[7]; 6. 83-Dawson Woods[5]; 7. 60D-Wyatt Miller[8]; 8. 2K-Kelby Fetters[6]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Mattix McBride[1]; 2. 4-Jude Allgayer[2]; 3. 11AZ-Annalesia Miller[4]; 4. 88L-Landen Adams[5]; 5. 88P-Ayden Parrish[6]; 6. 73F-Ty Fulghum[3]; 7. 87C-Callan Hill[7]; 8. 17L-Hunter Lewis[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Jase Blevins[1]; 2. 2T-Tyler Crow[2]; 3. 31BW-Braxton Weger[3]; 4. 88K-Bryce Kujath[5]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 6. 75-Deekan McRoberts[6]; 7. 2-Kinsley Coughran[8]; 8. 97-Cash Lacombe[7]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42C-Noah Carpenter[3]; 2. 14R-Jaxon Nail[4]; 3. 73-Chase McDougal[1]; 4. 33-Jett Nunley[7]; 5. 14K-Kyle Hooper[2]; 6. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[5]; 7. 18-Tityn Roberts[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. GH7-Garyn Howard, 09.981[6]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 10.117[5]; 3. 95-Ryker Morrow, 10.391[1]; 4. 11H-Nicholas Harris, 10.450[8]; 5. 83-Dawson Woods, 10.451[7]; 6. 2K-Kelby Fetters, 10.477[3]; 7. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar, 10.488[2]; 8. 60D-Wyatt Miller, 11.603[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 11AZ-Annalesia Miller, 10.176[1]; 2. 73F-Ty Fulghum, 10.247[8]; 3. 4-Jude Allgayer, 10.301[7]; 4. 11-Mattix McBride, 10.390[6]; 5. 88L-Landen Adams, 10.463[2]; 6. 88P-Ayden Parrish, 10.576[3]; 7. 87C-Callan Hill, 10.942[5]; 8. 17L-Hunter Lewis, 11.106[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 10.110[6]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 10.123[7]; 3. 2T-Tyler Crow, 10.158[2]; 4. 8-Jase Blevins, 10.281[5]; 5. 97-Cash Lacombe, 10.298[1]; 6. 88K-Bryce Kujath, 10.333[4]; 7. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 10.360[3]; 8. 2-Kinsley Coughran, 11.407[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley, 10.039[7]; 2. 42C-Noah Carpenter, 10.178[6]; 3. 14K-Kyle Hooper, 10.242[3]; 4. 73-Chase McDougal, 10.340[5]; 5. 14R-Jaxon Nail, 10.388[4]; 6. 1P-Mekentzi Potter, 10.573[2]; 7. 18-Tityn Roberts, 10.573[1]

NOW 600 PR