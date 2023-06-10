Bremotion makes EuroNASCAR debut at Brands Hatch

Bremotion is going to officially enter their first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series race at Brands Hatch. The German team had previously announced their intention to take part in the 2023 EuroNASCAR season, but had to miss the season opening NASCAR GP Spain at Valencia. The team is thus set to make their debut in the 2023 NASCAR GP UK held at the 1.938 kilometer long Indy Circuit, with Tobias Dauenhauer and Gordon Barnes chosen by the team as the drivers of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro.



"NASCAR is on everyone's lips and is also becoming increasingly popular in Europe. I am happy that we are now ready to celebrate our debut in EuroNASCAR," said Bremotion Managing Director Patrick Brenndörfer. "The past few months have been very work-intensive, as our Camaro was completed late and we had to familiarize ourselves with the car first. However, the test drives were promising and the basis is in place, as we were able to win over two experienced drivers in Tobias and Gordon."



Tobias Dauenhauer will be making his return to the series as the driver of the #99 car in EuroNASCAR PRO. The driver from Mörlenbach is no stranger to EuroNASCAR, having joined the series in the 2020 season and was crowned as the overall EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up and champion in the Rookie Trophy in his debut season. He followed it up with another EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up finish in 2021 and a podium finish on his EuroNASCAR PRO debut in 2022. The 26-year old driver is to date the first German racing driver who ever won a NASCAR race.



"I am mega happy to be back in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series”, said the German, who wants to carve his way back to Victory Lane with Bremotion. “Despite being away from the race car for over a year, my goal with my new team Bremotion is to be at the top and to be able to fight for victories. I'm really looking forward to Brands Hatch and can't wait!"



Joining Dauenhauer at Brands Hatch is Gordon Barnes, who will make his debut in the EuroNASCAR 2 division. The Brit joined the series in 2020 through the EuroNASCAR Club Challenge division, finishing third in the standings of the regularity based championship. He stepped up his game the following year and won the title in Club Challenge, making him the first British driver to win a championship title in EuroNASCAR. Another Club Challenge title in 2022 solidified Barnes’ palmares as he’s ready to make his first racing appearance in EuroNASCAR’s most unpredictable division.



“Ever since I first raced a late model on ovals, driving in a NASCAR series became a goal”, said Barnes. “I think everyone who does always thinks about doing that. It is just a bit harder in Europe. I managed to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the Club Challenge division and I've had success there. When I was offered this opportunity I realized it was the chance to fulfill a dream and race in NASCAR. Hopefully, I can use my previous successes and succeed in the EuroNASCAR 2 class. We've seen other drivers make the transition and be successful, now it's my chance to follow in their tracks.”



Dauenhauer, Barnes, and Bremotion are ready to make their series debut at the American SpeedFest, which will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and promises to bring in plenty of excitement to the fans. All qualifying and race sessions from the NASCAR GP UK will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world.

NWES PR