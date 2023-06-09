Hoosier Tire California Speedweek Entry List Soars to Nearly 100 Competitors

Entries continue to come in for the sixth running of the Hoosier Tire California Speedweek, racing June 30-July 4 at the four weekly Micro Sprints facilities in the Golden State. 94 cars have been registered to battle for the $54,000 purse and the coveted carved wooden bear trophies.
Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway.
Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Entry is available on MyRacePass or the link can be found at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com
California drivers lead the charge with numerous winners and champions such as 2018 Super 600 champion Jake Hagopian of Fresno and 2016 Restricted champion Nikko Panella. The last four Tulsa Shootout drillers in Jr. Sprints are represented in the field as well with entries from Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Jett Barnes of Visalia, and Austin Wood of Sacramento.
The Arizona contingent has grown considerably with 21 entries from the Copper State ready to compete. Among the additions is Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. who has won in the EcoTec-powered Western Midget Racing and in NOW600 Cactus Region competition already in 2023. Speedweek entrant Cole Schroeder of Bozeman, Mont. is also off to a hot start with two wins in the NOW600 Sooner 600 Week.
Entries so far include two from Australia, a host of Arizona pilots, and drivers from Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.
Presenting partners of the Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek include Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels. Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Driven Performance, CSI Shocks, Willwood Brakes, and Topline Titanium.
Each of the 12 features during California Speedweek pays $1000 to win. The Speedweek also offers a sizeable championship points fund including $2000 to win the Non-Wing and Super 600 divisions each. The $1000 to win features and $1500 to win Restricted championship makes the four-race spectacle one of the highest paying youth division races in North America. All four races will be televised live by The Cushion and will have merchandise from Bullet Impressions.
Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-9-23)
Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Super 600s 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Super 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Super 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MO
Super 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Super 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA
Super 600s 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Super 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Super 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 7A Andi Jones Hanford CA
Super 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CA
Super 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CA
Super 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TAS
Super 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Super 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CA
Super 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CA
Super 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Super 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CA
Super 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Super 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Super 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CA
Super 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CA
Super 600s 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Super 600s 51 Dalton Parreira Hanford CA
Super 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Super 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ
Super 600s 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Super 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 84 Deegan Irey Alipine CA
Super 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 1J Cameron Paul Springville CA
Non-Wing 1SJ Ryan Carter Manteca CA
Non-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Non-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Non-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Non-Wing 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA
Non-Wing 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Non-Wing 3AZ Drake Edwards Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 5 Axton Romero Mesa AZ
Non-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Non-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZ
Non-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OK
Non-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WA
Non-Wing 14L Logan Heath Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Non-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Non-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CA
Non-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Non-Wing 28k Kevin Carter Los Banos CA
Non-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Non-Wing 32AZ Tyler Brown Phoenix AZ
Non-Wing 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZ
Non-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CA
Non-Wing 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Non-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZ
Non-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CA
Non-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Non-Wing 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ
Non-Wing 66 Broedy Graham Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CA
Non-Wing 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Non-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CA
Non-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Non-Wing 73KK Katey Syra Corcoran CA
Non-Wing 74 Robby Brockman El Cajon CA
Non-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 88R Reilee Phillips Fresno CA
Non-Wing 99 Darren Brown El Cajon CA
Restricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZ
Restricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZ
Restricted 9J Levi Osborne Tracy CA
Restricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CA
Restricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CA
Restricted 25R Brody Rubio Manteca CA
Restricted 29 Jaydon Barnes Goodyear AZ
Restricted 29V Vito Celli Stockton CA
Restricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZ
Restricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CA
Restricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CA
Restricted 66B Blayden Graham Bakersfield CA
Restricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CA
Restricted 77L Landon Jones Hanford CA
Restricted 79 Dash Duinkerken Laton CA
Restricted 95 Nathan Ward Bakersfield CA
2023 HOOSIER RACING TIRE CA SPEEDWEEK POINTS FUND & PURSE
POINTS FUND
Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway.
Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Entry is available on MyRacePass or the link can be found at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com
California drivers lead the charge with numerous winners and champions such as 2018 Super 600 champion Jake Hagopian of Fresno and 2016 Restricted champion Nikko Panella. The last four Tulsa Shootout drillers in Jr. Sprints are represented in the field as well with entries from Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Jett Barnes of Visalia, and Austin Wood of Sacramento.
The Arizona contingent has grown considerably with 21 entries from the Copper State ready to compete. Among the additions is Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. who has won in the EcoTec-powered Western Midget Racing and in NOW600 Cactus Region competition already in 2023. Speedweek entrant Cole Schroeder of Bozeman, Mont. is also off to a hot start with two wins in the NOW600 Sooner 600 Week.
Entries so far include two from Australia, a host of Arizona pilots, and drivers from Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.
Presenting partners of the Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek include Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels. Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Driven Performance, CSI Shocks, Willwood Brakes, and Topline Titanium.
Each of the 12 features during California Speedweek pays $1000 to win. The Speedweek also offers a sizeable championship points fund including $2000 to win the Non-Wing and Super 600 divisions each. The $1000 to win features and $1500 to win Restricted championship makes the four-race spectacle one of the highest paying youth division races in North America. All four races will be televised live by The Cushion and will have merchandise from Bullet Impressions.
Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!
2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-9-23)
Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Super 600s 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Super 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Super 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MO
Super 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Super 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA
Super 600s 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Super 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Super 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 7A Andi Jones Hanford CA
Super 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CA
Super 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SA
Super 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CA
Super 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TAS
Super 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Super 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CA
Super 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CA
Super 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Super 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CA
Super 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CA
Super 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Super 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Super 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CA
Super 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CA
Super 600s 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Super 600s 51 Dalton Parreira Hanford CA
Super 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Super 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ
Super 600s 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Super 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Super 600s 84 Deegan Irey Alipine CA
Super 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 1J Cameron Paul Springville CA
Non-Wing 1SJ Ryan Carter Manteca CA
Non-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZ
Non-Wing 2 Caden Stoll Easton CA
Non-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CA
Non-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CA
Non-Wing 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CA
Non-Wing 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MT
Non-Wing 3AZ Drake Edwards Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 5 Axton Romero Mesa AZ
Non-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CA
Non-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZ
Non-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OK
Non-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WA
Non-Wing 14L Logan Heath Wittmann AZ
Non-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CA
Non-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TX
Non-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CA
Non-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CA
Non-Wing 28k Kevin Carter Los Banos CA
Non-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CA
Non-Wing 32AZ Tyler Brown Phoenix AZ
Non-Wing 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZ
Non-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CA
Non-Wing 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CA
Non-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZ
Non-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CA
Non-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CA
Non-Wing 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZ
Non-Wing 66 Broedy Graham Bakersfield CA
Non-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CA
Non-Wing 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OK
Non-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CA
Non-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CA
Non-Wing 73KK Katey Syra Corcoran CA
Non-Wing 74 Robby Brockman El Cajon CA
Non-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZ
Non-Wing 88R Reilee Phillips Fresno CA
Non-Wing 99 Darren Brown El Cajon CA
Restricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZ
Restricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZ
Restricted 9J Levi Osborne Tracy CA
Restricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CA
Restricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZ
Restricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CA
Restricted 25R Brody Rubio Manteca CA
Restricted 29 Jaydon Barnes Goodyear AZ
Restricted 29V Vito Celli Stockton CA
Restricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZ
Restricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CA
Restricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CA
Restricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CA
Restricted 66B Blayden Graham Bakersfield CA
Restricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CA
Restricted 77L Landon Jones Hanford CA
Restricted 79 Dash Duinkerken Laton CA
Restricted 95 Nathan Ward Bakersfield CA
2023 HOOSIER RACING TIRE CA SPEEDWEEK POINTS FUND & PURSE
POINTS FUND
|Restricted
1500
800
600
450
325
225
225
225
225
225
|Non-Wing
2000
1000
825
625
475
375
350
350
350
350
|Super 600
2000
1000
825
625
475
375
350
350
350
350
= $18,000
RACE PURSE
RACE PURSE
|Restricted
1000
500
300
200
150
100
100
100
100
100
|Non Wing
1000
625
400
300
225
125
125
125
125
125
|Super 600
1000
625
400
300
225
125
125
125
125
125
=$9,000 nightly
CA Speedweek PR