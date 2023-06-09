Hoosier Tire California Speedweek Entry List Soars to Nearly 100 Competitors

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-9-23)

2023 HOOSIER RACING TIRE CA SPEEDWEEK

POI

NTS FUND & PURSE

POINTS FUND

Entries continue to come in for the sixth running of the Hoosier Tire California Speedweek, racing June 30-July 4 at the four weekly Micro Sprints facilities in the Golden State. 94 cars have been registered to battle for the $54,000 purse and the coveted carved wooden bear trophies.Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway.Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Entry is available on MyRacePass or the link can be found at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com California drivers lead the charge with numerous winners and champions such as 2018 Super 600 champion Jake Hagopian of Fresno and 2016 Restricted champion Nikko Panella. The last four Tulsa Shootout drillers in Jr. Sprints are represented in the field as well with entries from Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Jett Barnes of Visalia, and Austin Wood of Sacramento.The Arizona contingent has grown considerably with 21 entries from the Copper State ready to compete. Among the additions is Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. who has won in the EcoTec-powered Western Midget Racing and in NOW600 Cactus Region competition already in 2023. Speedweek entrant Cole Schroeder of Bozeman, Mont. is also off to a hot start with two wins in the NOW600 Sooner 600 Week.Entries so far include two from Australia, a host of Arizona pilots, and drivers from Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.Presenting partners of the Hoosier Racing Tire California Speedweek include Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels. Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Driven Performance, CSI Shocks, Willwood Brakes, and Topline Titanium.Each of the 12 features during California Speedweek pays $1000 to win. The Speedweek also offers a sizeable championship points fund including $2000 to win the Non-Wing and Super 600 divisions each. The $1000 to win features and $1500 to win Restricted championship makes the four-race spectacle one of the highest paying youth division races in North America. All four races will be televised live by The Cushion and will have merchandise from Bullet Impressions.Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley ator (916) 316-4854 for more information!Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZSuper 600s 2 Caden Stoll Easton CASuper 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CASuper 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MOSuper 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CASuper 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CASuper 600s 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MTSuper 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CASuper 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CASuper 600s 7A Andi Jones Hanford CASuper 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CASuper 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CASuper 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SASuper 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CASuper 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TASSuper 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CASuper 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CASuper 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CASuper 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TXSuper 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CASuper 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CASuper 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CASuper 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CASuper 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CASuper 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CASuper 600s 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CASuper 600s 51 Dalton Parreira Hanford CASuper 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CASuper 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZSuper 600s 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OKSuper 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CASuper 600s 84 Deegan Irey Alipine CASuper 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZNon-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZNon-Wing 1J Cameron Paul Springville CANon-Wing 1SJ Ryan Carter Manteca CANon-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZNon-Wing 2 Caden Stoll Easton CANon-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CANon-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CANon-Wing 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CANon-Wing 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MTNon-Wing 3AZ Drake Edwards Wittmann AZNon-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CANon-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CANon-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CANon-Wing 5 Axton Romero Mesa AZNon-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CANon-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZNon-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OKNon-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WANon-Wing 14L Logan Heath Wittmann AZNon-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CANon-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TXNon-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CANon-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CANon-Wing 28k Kevin Carter Los Banos CANon-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CANon-Wing 32AZ Tyler Brown Phoenix AZNon-Wing 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZNon-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CANon-Wing 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CANon-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZNon-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CANon-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CANon-Wing 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZNon-Wing 66 Broedy Graham Bakersfield CANon-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CANon-Wing 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OKNon-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CANon-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CANon-Wing 73KK Katey Syra Corcoran CANon-Wing 74 Robby Brockman El Cajon CANon-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZNon-Wing 88R Reilee Phillips Fresno CANon-Wing 99 Darren Brown El Cajon CARestricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZRestricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZRestricted 9J Levi Osborne Tracy CARestricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CARestricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZRestricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CARestricted 25R Brody Rubio Manteca CARestricted 29 Jaydon Barnes Goodyear AZRestricted 29V Vito Celli Stockton CARestricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZRestricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CARestricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CARestricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CARestricted 66B Blayden Graham Bakersfield CARestricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CARestricted 77L Landon Jones Hanford CARestricted 79 Dash Duinkerken Laton CARestricted 95 Nathan Ward Bakersfield CA