LeBron James named official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary race

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one hundred years old. The race is always popular but this year there will not be a spare seat in the house as the automotive world celebrates the glittering anniversary.

For this milestone event, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) has the privilege of welcoming one of the biggest superstars in the history of world sport to France. LeBron James, the legendary American basketball player, business innovator and philanthropist will lower the French flag to unleash the 62-strong field at 16:00 on Saturday 10 June.

Since 1949, the role of race starter has often been given to a personality from the world of politics, sport, film or industry. Previous official starters include Brad Pitt (2016), Rafael Nadal (2018), Alain Delon (1996), French president Georges Pompidou (1972) and Steve McQueen (1971).

Pierre Fillon, Automobile Club de l'Ouest president: "I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary and thank him most sincerely for accepting our invitation. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a world-renowned event that, in the past, has welcomed some great names from various fields. LeBron James is a true sporting legend whose list of achievements and records commands respect and admiration. We are looking forward to introducing him to the unique Le Mans atmosphere and the excitement generated by the Centenary of the world’s greatest endurance race."

LeBron James: “There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level. It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motor sport and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”