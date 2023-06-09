Friday, Jun 09

Fraser McConnell Returns to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 2023-24 Nitrocross Season

Racing News
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is thrilled to announce the return of Jamaican racing sensation Fraser McConnell for the highly anticipated 2023-24 Nitrocross season. After an outstanding performance in the previous year, McConnell's return to the team is expected to further elevate their competitive edge and reinforce their position as one of the frontrunners in the championship.

McConnell, who finished an impressive third in the drivers' championship last year, proved his exceptional skills and unwavering determination. His innate talent combined with his unwavering commitment to excellence has made him a formidable force in the Nitrocross arena. With his return, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is poised to build on their recent successes and secure their position as a leading contender in the upcoming season.

Having first joined forces with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing last year, McConnell's partnership with the team proved to be a harmonious alliance, with both sides mutually benefitting from the collaboration. McConnell's strong work ethic and relentless pursuit of victory seamlessly aligned with the team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and achieving success at the highest level.

Fraser McConnell expressed his enthusiasm regarding his return to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, saying, "I'm beyond excited to be back with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the upcoming Nitrocross season. The team's dedication and unwavering support have played a significant role in my success, and I'm looking forward to continuing our journey together. We have unfinished business, and I'm determined to bring home the championship title this year."

Team owner, Dennis Reinbold, shared his excitement regarding McConnell's return, stating, "Fraser's talent on the track is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him back for the 2023-24 Nitrocross season. His exceptional performance last year showcased his potential, and we firmly believe that with his skillset and dedication, he will be a major factor in the championship

fight. We are fully committed to providing him with the resources and support necessary to excel and look forward to another fantastic season ahead."

Fraser McConnell and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing crew will return to racing for round one of Nitrocross on June 16th & 17th in Jay, Oklahoma.

