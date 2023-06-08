William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT SONOMA: William Sawalich will make his second start at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. His first start came in the inaugural Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup race where he finished 17th. This weekend he will climb behind the wheel for his second road course and third overall start in the ARCA Menards Series West.

William Sawalich will make his second start at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. His first start came in the inaugural Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup race where he finished 17th. This weekend he will climb behind the wheel for his second road course and third overall start in the ARCA Menards Series West. LAST TIME OUT: Sawalich made an impressive comeback run last weekend in Portland. Early in the race, the front of Sawalich’s car was damaged in an incident with another car. He brought his No. 18 down pit road and the team worked to repair the damage. The front left fender and the hood were taken off and Sawalich went back out with a severely damaged, but raceable car. He managed to avoid further carnage and salvaged a top-five finish in the AMSW race.

RACE INFO: The AMSW General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST on Friday, June 9. The race will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “We salvaged a good finish out in Portland this weekend, but I’m ready to give Sonoma a go in the ARCA Menards West Series on Friday. It’s useful to have raced on the track before with the GR Cup. I think that we’ll have a good solid weekend before we get back to short tracks for a few weeks!”

