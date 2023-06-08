Axsom Leads Toyota In USAC at Gas City

Emerson Axsom took over the lead on lap 27 of 30 but wasn’t quite able to hold off eventual winner Logan Seavey on the way to finishing second to lead Toyota on night three of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Wednesday.

Axsom started the race from the front row and went straight to the lead over Jacob Denney, followed by Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant, and Buddy Kofoid.

Axsom maintained the lead for the first nine laps before Seavey would eventually get past him on lap 10 with Kofoid making it a three-car battle for the lead. Seavey would start to pull away from the field in the second half of the race before a late-race red flag would bring the field to a halt on lap 27.

With four laps remaining on the restart, Axsom would roll the bottom off turns three and four to retake the lead on lap 27, then hold the top spot on lap 28 before Seavey pushed past him on lap 29, then held off Axsom by just four-tenths of a second at the checkered flag.

Joining Axsom in the top five were fellow Toyota drivers Kofoid in fourth and Bryant Wiedeman in fifth. Grant placed sixth, with Taylor Reimer in eighth and Gavin Miller earned the USAC Hard Charger Award by climbing from 19th to tenth.

USAC’s Indiana Midget Week continues Thursday night at Lincoln Park Speedway.

Quotes:

Emerson Axsom, Petry Motorsports: “You either just ran the bottom or freight train the top like Logan (Seavey) did. We aren’t running the midgets a lot, so we’re getting better and better and it feels good to see the progress. Congrats to Logan and his whole crew.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Gas City I-69 Speedway Wednesday Feature Results

Emerson Axsom – 2nd

Buddy Kofoid – 4th

Bryant Wiedeman – 5th

Justin Grant – 6th

Taylor Reimer – 8th

Gavin Miller – 10th

Jesse Love – 11th

Jade Avedisian – 12th

Ryan Timms – 13th

Cannon McIntosh – 14th

Brenham Crouch – 15th

Jake Andreotti – 18th

Jacob Denney – 19th

Chance Crum – 21st

TRD PR