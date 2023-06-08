A Top 3 Finish in Kevin Lacroix's Sights at Autodrome Chaudière This Weekend

It's already time for the third round of the NASCAR Pinty's season. Autodrome Chaudière will host the 300-lap race this Saturday evening. Kevin Lacroix will be commandeering the #74 NAPA Synthetic Motor Oil |Valvoline car for the Bud Light 300.

Kevin Lacroix is currently sitting third in the championship ahead of the upcoming round, just 13 points behind the leader, Treyten Lapcevich. At last year's event, Lacroix came out on top despite having an underperforming car. He was able to fight his way into the Top 5, but had to settle for 13th place as a result of picking up a late-stage puncture with 20 laps to go.

"We held a pre–season test with our new car at Autodrome Chaudière," explained Kevin. "It went really well, so I'm hoping to repeat that performance for this event. I'm certainly aiming for a Top 3, and I think we've got the car to do it. However, people always get their elbows out at Autodrome Chaudière, so we'll have to be patient and strategic, and think more about points than the victory."

Lacroix has had a satisfactory start to the season, finishing 3rd at Sunset Speedway, followed by a 4th place finish at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, collecting some valuable points to put in the bank. Autodrome Chaudière is a 1/4-mile oval track that holds no secrets for him. In 2019, he finished 2nd in an action-packed event, while the local hero Raphaël Lessard took the win.

The practice session at 11:20am will kick off Saturday's event. Individual qualifying will take place at 4:00pm, followed by the Bud Light 300 at 5:30pm.

Kevin Lecroix PR