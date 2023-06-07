NASCAR Pinty's: Louis-Philippe Dumoulin very confident and on familiar site this Saturday at the Autodrome Chaudière

After two events presented in May in Ontario, the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's season continues this Saturday, June 10 in Quebec, on the Autodrome Chaudière, an oval located in Vallée-Jonction, in the Beauce region. This will be the first of three events on Quebec soil this year for the drivers of the Canadian NASCAR series, on a quarter-mile track that Louis-Philippe Dumoulin knows perfectly. After taking pole position and then fourth in the race last year, the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare will of course be aiming for victory, without forgetting that the saeson is still long and it’s important to think about the points that the Top 5 finish can earn.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who is currently fifth in the standings, intends to take advantage of this event to gain even more positions: “We very often obtained good results at Autodrome Chaudière. It is also a track that I know very well because it is like our test track, when it comes time to test our oval car. No matter where the race takes place, our tests are always done at the Autodrome Chaudière because it’s not only a demanding track but also the closest to our race shop, in Trois-Rivières. I like the track, with its 18° banked turns, but also the atmosphere as there are always thousands of race fans in the grandstands for our annual race there.”

The driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare adds: "I can't wait to see all the fans in the grandstands and in the paddocks and I think we should give them a great show because this track allows the drivers to stay two wide in the turns and to fight side by side for a many laps.”

Three-time champion of the NASCAR Pinty's series, the driver from Trois-Rivières went with the Dumoulin Compétition team to do a test session last week at the Autodrome Chaudière. “This session was successful, we were able to find small things to improve on the car, which gives us great confidence for the race on Saturday. This is important because from this event, the pace of events will really accelerate, with Vallée-Jonction then Newfoundland, Toronto and the West tour; all of this by the end of July,” says Louis-Philippe.

Last year, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin led 54 laps of the Vallée-Jonction event. This time, with 21 drivers expected to take part in the race, he is aware that anything can happen. “It should be a typical short oval race. Everything will depend on the number of full-course yellows. If there are yellow flags early in the event, we all know the expression 'yellows bring yellows'. On the other side, if we’re able to make a long run on the green, it’ll be important to be patient, avoid contacts and aim for the points. I will obviously work very hard to bring car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare on the way to victory but I am also thinking of the championship” concludes Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

The free practice session will take place from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by qualifying session from 4 p.m. Fans will be able to show up for the drivers' autograph session between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The start of the BUD LIGHT 300, a race of 300 laps, will be given at 5:30 p.m.

LP Dumoulin PR