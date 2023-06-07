Wilson Motorsports Fielding Four Cars For Father’s Day 100

Donnie Wilson and Wilson Motorsports are bringing a fleet of four cars to the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 18 for the Father’s Day 100. The team, who is chasing after an owner’s championship with two full-time entries in 2023, has established themselves as a Super Late Model racing powerhouse in the past few years with wins in the Snowball Derby, Winchester 400, and other marquee races throughout the country.

The ASA STARS National Tour’s most recent winner, Gio Ruggiero enters the Father’s Day 100 on a hot streak after wins in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory and in the ASA/CRA Super Series opener at Salem Speedway. He sits fifth in series points after his win at Hickory.

Cole Butcher sits third in series points after Hickory, set to make his first appearance at the Milwaukee Mile. The defending Oxford 250 winner has two top-fives in the first four races of the ASA STARS National Tour season.

William Sawalich returns to the Milwaukee Mile with some unfinished business. The Minnesota teenager was part of a solo car effort for Wilson Motorsports at the Mile last season, losing the race to Casey Johnson by mere inches in a photo finish.

Sean Hingorani will be making his ASA STARS National Tour debut at the Milwaukee Mile before returning to the facility in August for the ARCA Menards Series event. The California native is chasing after championships in both the ARCA East and West series’ in 2023 with Venturini Motorsports.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to the historic Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 18 for the Father's Day 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza.

The Father’s Day 100 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be the fourth race of the ASA MT season. RJ Braun, Ty Majeski, and Dalton Zehr have won races with the series this season.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, winning his first-career Super Late Model race in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

