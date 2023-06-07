Ranking the most popular races in the world of sports betting

The world of sports betting has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, with millions of people around the globe placing bets on their favorite sporting events. Among the wide range of sports available for betting on, automotive racing events hold a special place in the hearts of many bettors. From Formula 1 to NASCAR, racing events offer thrilling action and attractive betting opportunities.

In this article, we will rank some of the most popular automotive races in the world of sports betting, looking at the total wagered on these events each year to determine which are gamblers’ favorites.

At the top of our list is the prestigious Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, held every year on the Circuit de Monaco throughout the streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine. This iconic race is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport and is known for its challenging street circuit, demanding the utmost skill from drivers. With around $200 million bet on the event each year, the Monaco Grand Prix attracts significant betting interest from around the world, making it one of the most popular automotive races in sports betting. Even motorsports fans in states with no local legal betting operators have access to other sites in B2C’s list of offshore bookmakers, and this has made it easier for bettors to find the best odds and information on this exciting event, regardless of what state they reside in.

The Daytona 500 is the flagship event of the NASCAR Cup Series, held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Often referred to as "The Great American Race," the Daytona 500 is a 500-mile-long race that attracts a large number of bettors, with an estimated $150 million wagered on the event each year. Its high-speed action and intense competition make it a favorite among motorsport enthusiasts and bettors alike.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a prestigious annual endurance race held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. This grueling race tests the limits of drivers and their cars, as teams must balance speed with endurance, as the race lasts a full 24 hours. As one of the most prestigious races in the world and part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, the 24 Hours of Le Mans attracts significant betting interest, with around $100 million bet on the event annually. Fans from all over the world eagerly predict the winners of various classes and the overall race.

The Indianapolis 500, also known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," is an iconic IndyCar Series race held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. This 500-mile race is one of the oldest, most prestigious motorsport events in the world, having first been raced in 1911. The Indy 500 enjoys considerable popularity among bettors, who wager approximately $80 million on the outcome of this high-stakes race each year.

The Bathurst 1000 is an annual touring car race held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, Australia. This 1,000-kilometer race is the pinnacle of Australian motorsports and a key event in the Supercars Championship. The challenging track and competitive nature of the race make it an exciting event for bettors, who place around $50 million in wagers on their favorite drivers and teams each year.

The Formula E Championship is a relatively new racing event that has quickly gained popularity among motorsport enthusiasts and bettors. This all-electric racing series, which began in 2014, showcases the potential of electric vehicles in a high-performance environment. With an estimated $30 million wagered annually, the Formula E Championship is quickly becoming a popular choice for bettors looking for exciting yet environmentally-friendly racing action. However, with electric vehicles growing increasingly popular each year, we can only expect the amount gambled on this tournament to continue to grow.

So, if you’re looking for an exciting event to place a bet on, one of the most popular motorsport races listed above is an excellent place to start. You’ll be joining fans around the world who come together to watch the high-speed action and take a chance on their favorite drivers.