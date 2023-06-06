Kofoid Drives Toyota To USAC Win at Circle City

Buddy Kofoid took the lead on lap 28 and went on to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Circle City Raceway on night two of Indiana Midget Week, Monday. It is Kofoid’s 42nd national midget feature win and his first of the season since re-joining the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) team for Midget Week.

With the victory, four different Toyota-powered drivers have combined to win the first five USAC events this season.

In the early going, it appeared that Kofoid’s KKM teammate Gavin Miller might be headed to his first career midget triumph as the 16-year-old went straight to the lead ahead of Kofoid and had pulled out to a 1.2-second lead by lap eight. He continued to pace the race as they closed on the midway point of the 30-lap event, only to catch the cushion in turn one on lap 13, flipping to end his night. He had a 1.056-second lead when the incident occurred.

Kofoid would then lead the field back to green with Logan Seavey in second and Justin Grant in third. The two-time USAC champion would lead the next eight laps before Seavey would overtake him for the top spot on lap 21. The two would pull away from the field before Seavey slowed on lap 28, pulling into the pits with Kofoid reclaiming the lead.

He would drive off to a 2.575-second victory over Sunday night’s winner Jacob Denney, with Bryant Wiedeman finishing third as Toyota-powered cars swept the podium. In addition, four other Toyota drivers collected top-10 finishes as Emerson Axsom placed fifth, followed by Cannon McIntosh in sixth, Taylor Reimer was seven, Jade Avedisian finished eighth and Grant was ninth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series will take Tuesday off before heading to Gas City I-69 for night three of Indiana Midget Week.

Quotes:

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “We were good most of the day. In the feature, it was probably the best I felt. We kind of won by default and got lucky when Logan had some trouble. The track was really tricky tonight. Logan got around me and he was really good. So happy to win this one tonight. Thanks to Mobil 1 and Toyota and everyone on this KKM team for getting me comfortable in the car again. I knew where I needed to stay away from on the track as there was a big hole in number one, but it was hard to read the track.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Circle City Raceway Monday Feature Results

Buddy Kofoid – 1st

Jacob Denney – 2nd

Bryant Wiedeman – 3rd

Emerson Axsom – 5th

Cannon McIntosh – 6th

Taylor Reimer – 7th

Jade Avedisian – 8th

Justin Grant – 9th

Jake Andreotti –12th

Jesse Love – 15th

Ryan Timms – 18th

Chance Crum – 21st

Gavin Miller – 23rd

Toyota Racing PR