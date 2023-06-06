Trending Southern Super Series Looks Ahead to Carolina Double

Fans couldn’t ask for a better start to the 2023 ASA Southern Series schedule. The series is on record pace for car counts, lead changes and potentially different winners if the current trends continue. The statistics are there to prove that the ASA Southern Super Series is one of the toughest series in the country.

“We really pride ourselves on putting on good events that people want to race in and see from the fan perspective,” said Tim Bryant, General Manager of the Southern Super Series. “We look at last year and 2021 and saw we had 10 different winners and we want to report that, but that’s out of our control as the level of competition has done that for us. We have run four points-paying races and we have had four different winners. We couldn’t ask for a better start.”

Things could get better as there are a handful of drivers who have not yet won in 2023 that have been knocking on the door. The win total could continue to rise over the next few events.

“When we show up to the race track we don’t know who’s going to win the race,” said Bryant. “We have had a lot of fast drivers this year, but you have to put the whole race together to get the victory.”

10 different winners in a season is a series record and it has been accomplished in each of the last two seasons.

The combination stop with the ASA STARS Tour at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) was the first stop for the series at the historic North Carolina track. The Southern Super Series will make trips to two other North Carolina tracks to mark three-straight first time visits in a row. That has not happened since the inaugural season in 2013.

“It’s really cool when we get to host new events in new places, “ added Bryant. “When we first started the series years ago we didn’t anticipate coming into the Carolinas, but several of our race teams are based in this state so we wanted to work with them to have some venues in their backyard. We waited to make this effort because of the other Super Late Model series like the Pro All Stars Series and the CARS Tour Super Late Models that were already running in North Carolina. We feel strongly that establishing and maintaining good relationships is what is going to keep short track racing going.”

The northern swing continues for the ASA Southern Super Series in the Tar Heel State with a doubleheader at Southern National Motorsport Park in Kenly,NC on Thursday, June 22nd and then at Carteret County Speedway in Swansboro, NC on Saturday, June 24th. Both races will be paying $10,000 to win. There is also a $5,000 bonus if a driver can win both races.

For more information on the ASA Southern Super Series visit the series website www. southernsuperseries.com and visit the ASA STARS Tour site https:// starsnationaltour.com

ASA STARS PR