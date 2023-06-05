“Fast 40” 40-Lap $4,000-To-Win Race of Champions Modified Series Opener, Friday, June 9, 2023 at Spencer Speedway for the 68th Annual Opening Night

Race of Champions Modified Series competitors will be ready to go when the gates swing open for the 68th season of racing at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., with the running of the “Fast 40”, which will pay the winner $4,000 for the short sprint race on Friday, June 9, 2023

The Race of Champions Modified Series will be joined by the Race of Champions Super Stock Series, the Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Modified Series along with the wild action of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series.

Jack Ely of Wall, N.J., is off to a fast start this season with the Series, racing at the front of the field in all three races to date. In the Series last race at Lorain Raceway Park in Ohio, Ely finished second to Matt Hirschman.

“This Series is so competitive and the Series motto of Every Lap Counts is very accurate,” stated Ely. “You have to be on your game when you unload and go from there. We are looking forward to Spencer this Friday night and making a run at the championship. Hopefully, we can remain consistent and continue to run at the front of the field when it counts.”

The Super Stock Series will race for 25-laps and $1,000-to-win.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck .

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, May 31. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

The gates for the 68th Annual season opener will swing open for fans at 5:00pm with qualifying at 7:15pm.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, June 9, 2022

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: 68th Annual Season Opener; Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

