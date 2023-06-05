Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series Set to Open Season at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Sunday Afternoon, June 11, 2023

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competitors are set to open their season in Perry, N.Y., at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Sunday, June 11 when the track hosts a race on a Sunday afternoon.

The race time is in honor of a trip back to the Speedway’s past when weekly racing took place each Sunday on the competitive 1/3-mile oval.

Several competitors have their eyes on the prize or the 2023 Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series crown.

In 2022, Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., won the series championship. This year driver’s like Jake Lutz, Eddie Hawkins, young Andrew Lewis, Jr., and a host of others will have their eyes on the top prize.

“The Series is a competitive one,” stated Eddie Hawkins of Walworth, N.Y. “Wyoming County will be a challenge. It’s a tight track with multiple grooves. It seems like it has been a long off season, but we are ready to go. We’re looking forward to getting going at Wyoming and hoping we can put everything in place to become champions.”

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will be joined by the Race of Champions Street Stock and Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series. “The Bullring” Super Stocks will also be on the card for the Sunday, June 11 show.

The gates will open for fans at 12:00pm (Noon) with racing beginning on “The Bullring” at 2:00pm.

Where: “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway, Perry, N.Y.

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Directions: The track is located just in Wyoming County, just minutes off route 20A at 35 Adrian Road, Perry, NY 14530 just a short drive from Buffalo, Rochester, Geneseo and the Southern Tier of New York.

What: The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series “Bullring” Blast. Race of Champions Street Stock Series, Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com / http://www.thebullringwcis. com/

ROC Mods PR