Flowdynamics Drivers Williams and McCarthy Postseason Best Finishes in the Salute to Indy

Flowdynamics drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy recorded season-best finishes in the annual Salute to Indy last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. Williams came home fifth at the end of the 30-lapper and McCarthy placed eighth.

The annual Salute to Indy began in 1948 and has been contested more than 70 times. However, when legendary Ascot Park in Gardena closed at the conclusion of the 1990 season, the race was put on ice until Perris Auto Speedway brought it back during its first season of operation in 1996. Since then, the prestigious event has regained its luster and it’s one of the most coveted sprint car races on the West Coast. It is a big deal for all drivers, including McCarthy and Williams, to be a part of the once-a-year show.

Things began well for the flow dynamics team from the get-go on Saturday. Williams, who makes his home in Yorba Linda, California was the sixth-fastest qualifier in the 18-car field with a time of 16.901. Directly behind him with a time that was less than a tick of the clock slower was McCarthy who was seventh fastest at 16.907.

For the first time this year, the teammates were not matched against each other in heat race action. While McCarthy was not competing against Williams in the first heat race of the night, he was competing against Williams two older brothers. At the end of the 10 Lapper, the Riverside, California racer ended up finishing sixth. Moments later Williams finished fifth in his heat.

Coming into the main event, McCarthy had 15th and ninth-place finishes this season. Williams had a 22nd-place finish and a seventh. The two friendly drivers lined up next to each other in row four. Williams was on the inside in seventh and McCarthy was starting just to his right in the eighth position. In the fast 30-lapper, Williams, the son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, advanced two spots to fifth. It was his first top-five finish of the year. McCarthy was in the middle of a multi-car war and finished in eighth.

So far in 2023, the Flowdynamics duo has confined its racing to Perris Auto Speedway. That means they have contested three of the 10 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series races. Despite that fact, Williams is ranked 19th in the series point standings and McCarthy is six points behind him in 21st. Williams is only 10 points out of 16th. That makes McCarthy 16 points out of the same spot.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

Flowdynamics PR