Worsening Wet Forecast Cancels American Sprint Car Series At Caney Valley Speedway

Watching the forecast progress throughout the day, the decision has been made to cancel the second night of the Mickey Walker Classic at Caney Valley Speedway as the forecast continues to show rain moving in throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Series and track officials are working on a date to reschedule the event.

The next run for the American Sprint Car Series will be Thursday, June 15 at Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.), followed by Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kan.) on Friday, June 16, then 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Saturday, June 17. Each night is $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

