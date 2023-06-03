Shrader Leads the Way for BMR with Top-10 Finish at Portland

Two newcomers and a veteran driver were in Bill McAnally Racing Chevrolets, as the team fielded three additional entries in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series West race at Portland International Raceway. The newcomers each notched a top -10 finish in making their series debut, while the veteran was sidelined with mechanical trouble.

Caleb Shrader drove the No. 99 Consonus Healthcare Chevrolet to a seventh-place finish, while Eric Johnson Jr. finished 10th in the No. 19 Key Property Services Chevrolet. Dylan Lupton, meanwhile, saw his race come to an early end with a brake problem on the No. 24 Lupton Excavating Chevrolet.

Shrader was 13th quickest in practice earlier in the day, followed by Johnson in 14th and Lupton in 22nd. All three stepped it up in qualifying – with Shrader ninth, Johnson 10th and Lupton 15th. While Shrader and Johnson got shuffled back in the early laps of the race, Lupton took advantage of his experience to mount a charge to the front. His effort came to an end, however, when he encountered brake trouble during a caution on lap eight.

Shrader and Johnson ran a steady pace throughout the race, taking advantage of problems that some of their competition encountered and gaining positions. Shrader was as high as sixth, with Johnson seventh – during a caution on Lap 47. Despite intense action in the closing laps, Shrader was able to come home seventh. Johnson slid off course after a restart with two laps remaining, but managed to recover for 10th.

Eric Johnson Jr. Quote:

“This was a great experience for me and to come away with a top-10 finish and run all the laps was a great accomplishment today. Thanks to everyone at BMR for putting this opportunity together, and it was nice that we were able to put a complete day together to finish 10th."

Dylan Lupton Quote:

“It was not the day we were looking for here in Portland. We battled some issues leading up to the race. We gained ground in the early laps of the event, but our effort came to an end during that first caution.”

Caleb Shrader Quote:

“I was very excited to start this race, because it was an amazing opportunity for me. I just wanted to stay clean for a majority of the race, keep my fenders on and make sure I had something for the end. I gave it everything in the end and I’m very happy with my seventh-place finish for my first race.”