Seth Bergman Triumphant On Opening Night Of The Mickey Walker Classic At Outlaw Motor Speedway

Capturing his second win of the season with the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, Washington’s Seth Bergman held off the last lap charge of Matt Covington to win Night 1 of the Mickey Walker Classic at Outlaw Motor Speedway.

Seth’s 18th career victory in ASCS National competition, the No. 23, has not finished off the podium all season.

“What a race. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen there when we rolled out. I saw it was cleaning off, and the track hadn’t really been touching tires all night, but this was a badass racetrack, to be honest. You had to be brave and get up on the wheel and really send it around here,” stated Bergman.

Starting third, the Stagg Insurance/Evergreen Coffee, Co. No. 23 chased in third the opening five rotations. Taking over second from Matt Covington, the challenge was reeling in Brandon Anderson. Getting drive on the field following a Lap 8 restart, Brandon put over a half-second on Seth.

Gaining and falling on the Permastone Countertop Solutions No. 55b through Lap 14, Seth found a run off the second turn the following lap. Shooting under Anderson into the third turn, Seth slid across the nose of the No. 55b to take over the top spot.

On the pass for the lead, Seth said, “I was stalking Brandon, and every time I’d get close to him, the car would get tight, so I started really studying over here in three and four how much speed he would lose to the apex, and I just told myself if I could get within a certain distance, I could pull the trigger and beat him to it and got about as good as I was probably going to get, pulled the wing back, and drove it across there as hard as I could to clear him.”

Looking to have the win well in hand as the race entered the final laps, red lights came on with two laps to run for Rees Moran. Caution on the restart as Covington worked into second, the No, 95 would get another chance as caution lights came on for a pair of cars stopping atop the second turn. Pulling around Anderson, the white flag lap saw the Reece Construction Co. No. 95 mount a huge charge off the second turn. Nearly into the back of Bergman entering the third turn, Covington shot the bottom as Seth banked cushion to wall. Pulling even through the final turn, Seth held off the No. 95 by 0.282-seconds.

Matt Covington, in second, for the 14th time with the ASCS National Tour, was chased by Brandon Anderson for his second career podium appearance.

Working the hub of the three-eights-mile oval, Fred Mattox rolled to fourth with Jason Martin fifth. Alex Sewell was sixth, followed by Bradley Fezard with a run from 17th to seventh. Howard Moore, eighth, was followed by Kyler Johnson. Jordan Mallett from 15th made up the top ten.

The opening night of the Mickey Walker Classic welcomed a field of 25 ASCS drivers to Outlaw Motor Speedway. Seth Bergman established the ASCS Track Record at 16.460-seconds. A trio of AR Dyno, Specialty Heat Races, was won by Matt Covington, Brandon Anderson, and Alex Sewell. The KSE Hard Charger was Michael Day who advanced 14 positions.

The Friday affair included Champ/305 Sprint Cars which was topped by Tanner Conn. Sooner Late Models saw Kip Hughes in Victory Lane, while Grant Davis won the USRA Factory Stock feature. Michael Hornback was the victor with the USRA Modifieds.

The Mickey Walker Classic shifts to Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., for Night 2 on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gates open at 5:00 P.M., with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $40. Caney Valley Speedway is located just north of Caney, Kan., at 1324 County Road 1600.

