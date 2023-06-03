Saturday, Jun 03

Hard Knox: Corn Belt Clash Night 1 Rained Out

Continuous rainfall throughout late afternoon forced cancellation of Friday night’s Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.
 
Thirty-one drivers and cars were entered for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event, co-sanctioned by the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association.
 
The Corn Belt Clash resumes on Saturday, June 3, with a complete event for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, culminating in a 30-lap feature paying $12,000-to-win. Knoxville Championship 410 Sprint Cars will be on hand Saturday.
 
On Saturday night, the front gates open at 6pm Central and hot laps at 6:30pm followed immediately by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 13-19, $10 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ages 13-19, $15 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Pit passes are $30.
 
Advance tickets are on sale at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.
 
The event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3ZjeooQ.
 
USAC PR
