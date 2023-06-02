Kickoff Party to Celebrate 68th Season of Racing at Spencer Speedway With Car Show Display Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Heintzelman’s BBQ Pit in Ontario

Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series racer, Don Pringle of Ontario, N.Y., Bob Heintzelman, owner of Heintzelman’s BBQ Pit and Jeff Deminck of Ontario, N.Y., helped organize a “Kick-Off” party for the 68th Annual season of racing at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y.

The party will take place at Heintzelman’s BBQ Pit on Wednesday, June 7 from 5 until 8 pm. Heintzelman’s BBQ Pit is located at 6361 Knickerbocker Road in Ontario, N.Y., just a short drive from the speedway. There will be a car show including racecars on display along with folks from the Race of Champions Series, who are behind making sure racing continues at Spencer Speedway.

“I’m just excited to be able to go out to our home track and race,” stated Don Pringle, who races in the Race of Champions Sportsman division. “This is a great way to get out and see everyone and build up to Friday night’s Modified opener which kicks off the season at the track. Come on out and enjoy an even with racers, some great food and get ready for the season.”

The Race of Champions Modified Series will race for 40-laps and $4,000-to-win at Spencer on Friday, June 9 in a unique “sprint race” for the Series.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will also join the card for 25-laps and $1,000-to-win along the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modifieds along with Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Six Cylinders.

The remaining dates at Spencer are Friday, June 23; Friday, July 21; Friday, August 4; Friday, August 18 and Friday, September 1 for the Maynard Troyer Classic IV when the Modifieds will race an unheard of 60-laps for $10,000-to-win.

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, May 31. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

The gates for the 68th Annual season opener will swing open for fans at 5:00pm with qualifying at 7:15pm.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, June 3, 2022

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: 68th Annual Season Opener; Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

