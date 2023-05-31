New Driver Tops ASA STARS National Tour Points Standings After Hickory

For the first time since the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour season started at Five Flags Speedway, there is a new driver on top of the points standings.

Off the heels of a fourth-place finish in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway last Thursday night, Ty Majeski now holds the top spot in the standings after four races in the ten-race season. He sits just four points ahead of Casey Roderick, who had led the standings since his win at Five Flags to open the season.

The Wisconsin driver has been a model of consistency so far this season, having finished in the top-five in three of four races, including a win at Madison International Speedway in the Joe Shear Classic. He currently has the first seven ASA STARS National Tour races scheduled, with a chase for the inaugural season championship still in the cards if said seven races go well.

Majeski is also competing for a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2023, after finishing fourth in last year’s standings. He sits second in points after Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Casey Roderick fell out of the points lead for the first time this season after a 12th place finish Thursday night. Along with his win at Five Flags, he has scored points in all but two stages all season so far, which has kept him at the top of the points sheet.

Cole Butcher jumped into third in the ASA STARS National Tour standings after a season-best third at Hickory. North Wilkesboro Speedway winner Bubba Pollard fell to fourth after a mechanical issue ended his race early, and Gio Ruggiero now sits in fifth after his win in the Tar Heel 250 Thursday night.

Full Driver’s Standings

Full Car Owner’s Standings

Hard Charger Standings

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to the historic Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 18 for the Father’s Day 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza. Tickets for the Father’s Day 100 are now on sale at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds ticket office, or online by clicking here.

The Father’s Day 100 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be the fourth race of the ASA MT season. RJ Braun, Ty Majeski, and Dalton Zehr have won races with the series this season.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, winning his first-career Super Late Model race in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA Racing PR