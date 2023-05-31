Mickey Walker Classic At Outlaw And Caney Next For American Sprint Car Series

Taking on the Mickey Walker Classic this Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series will be at the three-eighths-mile Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Okla. on Friday, then the quick quarter-mile Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday.

Both nights of racing pay $4,222 to win, $422 to start the A-Feature for the American Sprint Car Series, and will also feature OCRS style Champ/305 Sprint Cars racing for $1,222 to win, $122 to start.

Both late additions to the 2023 lineup, the weekend was originally slated for Creek County Speedway; however, a schedule change at the track caused the Mickey Walker Classic to move. Creek County Speedway will be featured on the ASCS National schedule on Thursday, June 15.

The only time Outlaw Motor Speedway will be open for action in 2023, the track has been kept in racing condition. Only needing some general cleaning to get ready, the Oklahoma Oval, located just south of Muskogee, has seen action four times, with just as many winners since 2003. Five visits to Caney Valley Speedway, the Kansas oval was featured in 1993, then was absent from the schedule until 2020. Canada’s Dylan Westbrook is the only repeat winner at Caney.

Going into the weekend, Seth Bergman continues to lead the points by 21 over Jason Martin, who captured his fourth National Tour win of the season on Sunday at Lake Ozark Speedway. Seven events into the season, Seth Bergman has not finished worse than third. Matching podium runs by Gary Wright, Jason Johnson, and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. The longest streak of podium finishes belongs to Gary Wight at 12 during the 2005 season.

Friday, June 2, at Outlaw Motor Speedway, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for youth (11-14), and free for kids 10 and under. Pits are $40. Outlaw Motor Speedway is located south of Muskogee on Hwy. 69 at 8100 Wainwright Rd. in Oktaha, Okla. The track can be found on Facebook for more information.

Saturday, June 3, at Caney Valley Speedway, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $40. Caney Valley Speedway is located just north of Caney, Kan., at 1324 County Road 1600.

Terry Mattox is promoting both nights of the Mickey Walker Classic. For more information, contact him at (918) 417-0624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Quick Info:

Who: ASCS National and Warrior Region

Where: Outlaw Motor Speedway and Caney Valley Speedway

When: Friday, June 2, 2023

Where: Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Ticket Info:

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $5

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Pits: $40

Other Info:

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

$4,222 to win, $422 to start

Track Contact Info:

Address: 8100 Wainwright Rd. Oktaha, OK 74450

Phone: (918) 417-0624

Web: https://www.myracepass. com/tracks/2285

Social: https://www.facebook. com/outlawmotorspeedway/

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023:

Where: Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

***Ticket Info:***

Tickets: $20

Seniors (65+): $15

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Pits: $40

Other Info:

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

$4,222 to win, $422 to start

Track Contact Info:

Address: 1324 C.R. 1600, Caney, KS 67333

Phone: (918) 417-0624

Web: http:// caneyvalleyspeedway.net.

Social: https://www.facebook. com/Caneyvalleyspeedway

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www. racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 4 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Seth Bergman 974; 2. Jason Martin 953; 3. Matt Covington 851; 4. Landon Britt 835; 5. Brandon Anderson 807; 6. Howard Moore 803; 7. Jordon Mallett 787; 8. Kyler Johnson 716; 9. Brady Baker 678; 10. Michael Day 670;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.

