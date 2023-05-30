ASA STARS National Tour Father’s Day 100 Camping On Sale Now

Camping for the Father’s Day 100 weekend featuring the ASA STARS National Tour/ASA Midwest Tour is on sale now.

Spots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis in the infield starting Friday, June 16. Camping will be open until the conclusion of Sunday’s event on June 18, when the camping lot must be cleared.

Camping will be $50 for one night and $75 for two nights plus an infield or grandstand ticket. All camping spots are primitive. Camping passes can be purchased by calling the Track Enterprises office at (217)-764-3200.

Camping for the Clean Harbors 175 weekend, featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Sunday, August 27 will open up soon. More information will be released at a later date.

The Father’s Day 100 is a co-sanctioned event between the ASA STARS National Tour and the ASA Midwest Tour, marking the return of ASA to the Mile for the first time since August 2004. The tour will be joined by the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Racing Series, Vores Compact Touring Series, and the Upper Midwest Vintage Series.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Father’s Day 100.

The Father’s Day 100 from the Milwaukee Mile will be broadcasted live on RacingAmerica.TV, MidwestTour.TV, and TrackTv.com on Sunday, June 18.

ASA STARS PR