Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series Ready to Go At “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Sunday Afternoon, June 11, 2023

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competitors will be ready to go in Perry, N.Y., at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Sunday, June 11 when the track hosts a race on a Sunday afternoon.

The race time is in honor of a trip back to the Speedway’s past when weekly racing took place each Sunday on the competitive 1/3-mile oval.

Several competitors have their eyes on the prize or the 2023 Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series crown.

In 2022, Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., won the series championship.

“It’s one of the most competitive Series in all of the Northeast,” offered Nye. “The competition always seems to be very tight. We were fortunate enough to have things go our way last season. Anyone who wins the championship has certainly earned it. Adding Wyoming County to the mix on the schedule will only make it that much more competitive.” running of the “Fast 40”, which will pay the winner $4,000 for the short sprint race on Friday, June 9, 2023

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will be joined by the Race of Champions Street Stock and Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series. “The Bullring” Super Stocks will also be on the card for the Sunday, June 11 show.

The gates will open for fans at 12:00pm (Noon) with racing beginning on “The Bullring” at 2:00pm.

Where: “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway, Perry, N.Y.

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Directions: The track is located just in Wyoming County, just minutes off route 20A at 35 Adrian Road, Perry, NY 14530 just a short drive from Buffalo, Rochester, Geneseo and the Southern Tier of New York.

What: The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series “Bullring” Blast. Race of Champions Street Stock Series, Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com / http://www.thebullringwcis. com/

ROC Mods