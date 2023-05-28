This Saturday $5,000-To-Win at Lorain Raceway Park for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Saturday, June 3, 2023

The Race of Champions Modified Series will make its debut at the spacious Lorain Raceway Park in Amherst, Ohio, on Saturday, June 3. The event will pay $5,000-to-win, $1,000 for 12th and $800-to-start.

The race will be 75-laps and only require teams to use one set of tires. The race will also include several different elements that will make it one of the most fan-friendly events of the season, including an autograph session prior to the “Mr. Modified” feature event.

“We’ve wanted to host the Race of Champions Modified Series since we saw the Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie Speedway,” stated Lorain Raceway Park promoter, Randy Maggio, Jr. “This is going to be a big night for our families’ speedway one that we would like to build into a traditional event at the speedway. We are truly looking forward to this event and hosting some of the best racing in our region.”

The event is receiving presenting sponsorship from BKH Custom Speed Parts. BKH Custom Speed Parts, located in Elma, NY, a full-catalog VP Racing & Hoosier Tire dealer, BKH also offers access to the entire “Motorstate Inventory” as well as being a dealer for Bicknell Racing Products. Special orders, overnight delivery and custom details are the BKH specialty. For more information, please e-mail; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Lorain “Mr. Modified” event will see the pit gates open at 12:00pm (Noon) for teams, with Lorain Raceway Park divisions beginning practice at 2:00 pm. The Race of Champions Modified Series will take to the track for practice at 3:00 pm.

Racing will begin at 6:00pm with the goal of teams being on their way home by 9:30 pm.

Where: Lorain Raceway Park, Amherst, Ohio

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023. Grandstands open at 2:00 pm, Qualifying at 6:00 pm; all racing to follow.

Tickets: $25 General Admission; $15 for Seniors/Military (65 years and older and Military with proper identification); Children 16 to 12 years of age will be $10; Children 15-and-under will be Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just west of Cleveland and minutes south of Interstate 90 at 9100 Leavitt Rd, Amherst, 44001

What: The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series Lorain County Speedway Mr. Modified

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / Lorain Raceway Park on MyRacePass www.myracepass.com/tracks/ 2037/

ROC Mods PR