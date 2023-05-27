Austin McCarl Unstoppable With American Sprint Car Series At Lakeside Speedway!

Getting his second career victory with the American Sprint Car Series Friday night, Iowa’s Austin McCarl ran to the lead on Lap 16 and never looked back at Lakeside Speedway.

“I felt like I was just as good as Seth early, but we just couldn’t get to traffic or get off the cushion; then Dover came and schooled us all there on the bottom for a while, and just had to wait for traffic,” said McCarl of the race. “Really happy to get one, you know I started to get tight, and you never know how good of a lead you have, so I was just trying to go as hard as I could.”

Charing forward from the fifth spot, the Country Builders No. 88 raced to second through a pair of starts as Seth Bergman took off with the lead. Both working topside around the four-tenths-mile oval, Austin fell to third on Lap 7 as Jack Dover rolled by on the inside.

Taking the point from Seth on Lap 9, the No. 23 tried to shoot under Dover into the third turn a few laps later but found the door slammed. A wild save by the Bryant Paver Motorsports No. 23; that allowed McCarl to move into the runner-up spot.

Building his momentum on Dover, the race for the point came on Lap 15, with McCarl nearly taking the spot. Able to carry the momentum through on Lap 16, Austin took over the lead and began pulling away.

Working through several cautions during the race, the final stoppage came on Lap 20 as the field had to go under an open red for fuel.

Wasting no time at the drop of the green, McCarl was a blur the closing five laps, with a 2.210-second advantage at the drop of the checkered flag. Jack Dover crossed second in his first race of the season in his Certified Transmission No. 53, with Seth Bergman keeping his podium steak alive in third. Blake Hahn crossed fourth in his first ASCS National start of the season, with Colton Hardy moving ahead four spots to fifth.

Earning the KSE Hard Charger of the night, Matt Covington tore through the field 13 positions to sixth. Jace Park was seventh from 14th, with Joe B. Miller, Jordon Mallett, and Sawyer Phillips completing the top ten,

Friday’s field included 28 drivers. The Driver’s Project quick qualifier was Jace Park at 15.446-seconds. A trio of AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races went to Austin McCarl, Jack Dover, and Landon Britt. The BMRS B-Feature was topped by Gunner Ramey. One provisional was used by Michael Day.

The next event for the American Sprint Car Series is Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at Lake Ozark Speedway open each day at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. and Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets per day are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for youth (6-12), and $40 for the Pits. The event is being promoted by Lake Ozark Speedway. The track is located at 50 Twiggy Lane in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track, including advance ticket sales, can be found at http://www. lakeozarkspeedway.net. On-site camping is available. Call (417) 267-4944 for details.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found on http://www.racindirt.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Race Results:

ASCS National/ASCS Warrior

Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.)

Friday, May 26, 2023

Car Count: 28

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 87J-Jace Park, 15.446[1]; 2. 41-Colton Hardy, 15.453[4]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 15.511[10]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 15.610[3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, 15.787[2]; 6. 21B-Brian Brown, 15.820[5]; 7. 36-Jason Martin, 15.830[8]; 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 15.889[6]; 9. 14-Jordon Mallett, 16.096[7]; 10. 22S-Slater Helt[9] NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 15.615[3]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, 15.619[5]; 3. 53-Jack Dover, 15.820[4]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.840[8]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 15.942[7]; 6. 95-Matt Covington, 16.063[6]; 7. 7C-Chris Morgan, 16.193[1]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus, 16.254[9]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile, 16.424[2]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 15.692[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 16.023[2]; 3. 3-Howard Moore, 16.141[9]; 4. 10-Landon Britt, 16.218[5]; 5. 0-Chase Porter, 16.343[8]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker, 16.516[7]; 7. 6-Christopher Townsend, 16.784[3]; 8. 91-Michael Day[6] NT; 9. 66M-Chad Frewaldt[1] NT

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 3. 21B-Brian Brown[6]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy[3]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[9]; 6. 87J-Jace Park[4]; 7. 36-Jason Martin[7]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 9. 14T-Tim Estenson[8]; 10. 22S-Slater Helt[10]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover[2]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 8. 7C-Chris Morgan[7]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile[9]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 5. 6-Christopher Townsend[7]; 6. 0-Chase Porter[5]; 7. 71-Bradyn Baker[6]; 8. (DNS) 91-Michael Day; 9. (DNS) 66M-Chad Frewaldt

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 4. 0-Chase Porter[2]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker[5]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan[6]; 7. 14T-Tim Estenson[9]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile[8]; 10. 22S-Slater Helt[10]; 11. 91-Michael Day[11]; 12. 66M-Chad Frewaldt[12]

A-Feature

RacinDirtTV A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[4]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 41-Colton Hardy[9]; 6. 95-Matt Covington[19]; 7. 87J-Jace Park[14]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[10]; 9. 14-Jordon Mallett[12]; 10. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2]; 11. 21B-Brian Brown[8]; 12. 98P-Miles Paulus[13]; 13. 6-Christopher Townsend[16]; 14. 71-Bradyn Baker[21]; 15. 3-Howard Moore[15]; 16. 36-Jason Martin[18]; 17. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 18. 21-Gunner Ramey[17]; 19. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 20. 91-Michael Day[23]; 21. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 22. 0-Chase Porter[20]; 23. 7C-Chris Morgan[22]

Lap Leader(s): Seth Bergman 1-8; Jack Dover 9-15; Austin McCarl 16-25

KSE Hard Charger: Matt Covington +13

Driver's Project Quick Time: Jace Park 15.446-seconds

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): Michael Day

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: RacinDirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 3 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway)

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Seth Bergman 704; 2. Jason Martin 661; 3. Matt Covington 629; 4. Landon Britt 601; 5. Brandon Anderson 578; 6. Jordon Mallett 570; 7. Howard Moore 568; 8. Kyler Johnson 557; Christopher Townsend 498; 10. Brady Baker 484;

ASCS PR