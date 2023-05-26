Veteran Chief Mechanic Greg Senerius Keeps May Momentum Rolling for ABEL, Earns Brawner Honor

The roller-coaster ride of their first Indy 500 experience continues to reach new highs for upstart IndyCar team ABEL Motorsports of Louisville, KY and Speedway, IN. Just six days after locking in to their first 500 start courtesy of a great four-lap qualifying run last Saturday by rookie driver RC Enerson of New Port Richey, FL, a key member of the ABEL team has claimed one of the month’s big prizes: Crew Chief Greg Senerius has won the prestigious Clint Brawner Mechanical Excellence Award as the top Chief Mechanic at this year’s Indy 500.

Senerius was selected as this year’s crew person who “best exemplifies the mechanical and scientific creativity, ingenuity, perseverance, dedication, enthusiasm and expertise of Clint Brawner”. Brawner was chief mechanic for 51 National Championship (IndyCar) race victories including 17 by the legendary Jimmy Bryan and 29 by Mario Andretti, including Mario’s 1969 Indy 500 win.

Team Manager John Brunner recruited Senerius two seasons ago to serve as Crew Chief on ABEL Motorsports’ flagship Indy NXT entry. “This whole Indy effort, we’ve been so blessed. The support of our team has been tremendous. Greg was the first person I brought on when I joined ABEL in 2021. The expression on his face was awesome when we told him he’d won. He’s so deserving of the honor. We know what we have in Greg, it’s the reason we brought him here. He has worked a tremendous amount of IndyCar races, and to win this award with us is just very cool and very well earned.”

“For Greg to win that award, I’m so happy for him. He’s the most unassuming, laid-back guy. It’s his 18th Indy 500. Now, for him to be recognized for all the talents we know he has is such a great honor. Our car is good evidence of what he’s capable of. It’s well deserved and we’re super proud of him.”

This Sunday, May 28th, Senerius, Brunner and the rest of the ABEL Motorsports crew will roll the #50 Chevy/Dallara entry onto the grid for their first Indy 500 as a team. Driver RC Enerson qualified the car 29th for the 107th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. The green flag falls at 12:45 PM ET with live coverage on NBC TV, Peacock, and the IMS Radio Network.

